A board overseeing a Kenosha city-county agency that provides public safety dispatch and law enforcement fleet services has approved a policy aimed at preventing employees from misappropriating scrap and recyclable materials.

The Joint Services Board Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of the policy. It calls for documenting and reporting to the appropriate department head scheduling and moving of such materials. It also requires returning to the agency proceeds obtained, especially, as it pertains to the handling of scrap metals and recyclable metal materials.

While Joint Services is known as the 911 telecommunications operations, it also oversees maintenance of squad cars for both the Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s departments.

The policy comes in the wake of both a criminal and internal investigation into a long-time supervisor for the agency’s fleet maintenance. He was discovered to have enlisted the services of a relative who disposed of the scrap metal that piled up on a regular basis outside on the agency’s property at 1000 55th St.

The relative reportedly shared some of the proceeds with the employee, according to a report from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, which conducted its investigation of the Joint Services agency. The investigation took over two months.

While the investigation did not uncover the total proceeds the men received from scrap-metal, officials believe there was potential to recover tens of thousands of dollars over at least a decade.

The supervisor was suspended for 30 days without pay. He was not criminally charged, in part, because no policy was in place to facilitate proper disposal of the material. Nor were accountability measures in place, according to Joint Services officials.

Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen said that under the policy, its fleet maintenance department takes scrap metals to the city’s recycling center, in small amounts. Larger amounts, including materials from dismantling of squad cars that in the past would pile up, would be handled by a recycling company from Racine. That company will provide a 15-yard Dumpster that would be hauled away.

“It’s something they would come out for about a week or so that we can fill it up with whatever we have and they’d take it,” he said. “When they deal with that large of an amount of items, there may be some return of funds back to Joint Services.”

Nielsen said that he did not expect the large collection to occur often, but that the agency was trying minimizing the use employee time for hauling scrap metals to the recycling site. He told the Joint Services Board that his agency was also looking at other recycling companies that could also facilitate the future disposal of scrap metal and electronic equipment.

Following the meeting, Nielsen said the policy that the board approved would to put in place formally what the agency has been doing since discovering improprieties in scrap metal disposal in late summer of last year.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation, which included interviews with several members of the Joint Services’ staff, the scrap metal disposal procedures had changed over the years.

About 13 to 14 years ago, the fleet supervisor had used a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department truck and hauled the metals to a scrap yard in Racine where they were weighed and then given a check for the value of the scrap. One of the checks issued amounted to $468, according to the report. Some of the funds, according to the investigation, were put toward cook-outs for the agency.

A former Joint Services director interviewed by Walworth law enforcement officials, said the supervisor was told he could no longer continue the practice of scrapping the metal himself and collecting funds after another employee brought to light the possible “misuse of public funds” obtained from the recycling of scrap metal, the report states.

The fleet supervisor had also been told by another Joint Services director she did not want employees scrapping metal due to the liability from injuries that could result. The supervisor, at that point, turned to his cousin, who had a business and an insured truck to haul the scrap metals. The supervisor told Walworth sheriff’s investigators that there were no policies in place regarding the use of proceeds from the haul and that he was responsible for how they were spent. He said, however, that he had never used them for personal gain.

The incident was part of a larger investigation in which the supervisor and another employee, a property room manager, also took advantage of rebates for items purchased for Joint Services’, which has an account at Menard’s in Kenosha.

The employee also received a 30-day suspension without pay.

The two men, according to the investigation, used the rebate checks, reportedly to purchase items for personal use and for Joint Services purposes. Both claimed they may have combined the agency’s rebates with their own. The fleet supervisor’s use of the Joint Services rebates amounted to just over $70, which, according to the report could have been prosecuted as a misdemeanor. Ah three-year statute of limitations for prosecution had run out as the purchases were made in 2018. The other employee’s use of agency rebates, about $47, but was not considered an amount that could be criminally charged.

The incidents have also resulted in the county’s Judiciary and Law Committee scrutinizing of the agency’s management in recent months, including County Board supervisors questioning whether Nielsen should continue to serve as the agency’s director.

At a recent meeting, Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who chairs the committee, was not satisfied with how employees involved were disciplined, with both receiving 30-day suspensions.

Rodriguez has said he believes the employees should no longer be working for the agency and wondered why the director opted for suspensions prior to the criminal investigation wrapping up late last year.

Nielsen, at the committee meeting, had said Joint Services’ legal counsel advised him that the internal investigation and the criminal investigations should remain separate, which included separate disciplinary actions.

