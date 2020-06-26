Joint statement from Kenosha County law enforcement pledges to address bias in policing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of all five Kenosha County law enforcement agencies put out a joint statement Friday condemning excessive force by police officers and pledging to address bias in policing.

“We condemn excessive force and will hold our officers and each other accountable. We strongly support legitimate police action but are disgusted by any instance of police misconduct, especially those where racist ideology may be a contributing factor,” states the message, which is signed by Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz and UW-Parkside Police Chief James Heller.

“We hear you and we see you. We are dedicated to evaluating our policies and practices to address the issue of bias in policing,” they state.

The message was issued after weeks of protest around the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd died in front of an outraged group of onlookers, begging for help as a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer was later charged with second degree murder.