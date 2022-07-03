Jon Langford brings his Waco Brothers band to Kenosha

Jon Langford is a Chicago-based musician — by way of his native Wales — who has built a reputation for no holds barred live shows.

He and the rest of the Waco Brothers are performing here at Public Craft Brewing Co. Wednesday night.

So, expect some post-July Fourth fireworks.

When asked how a nice boy from Wales doing in Chicago, Langford fires back: “Who told you I’m nice?”

More seriously, he explained that he moved to our southern neighbor “in the ‘90s ‘cause that’s which way the wind was blowing. Chicago has been a great town to play music, make art and raise a family. I miss Wales though — the hills and the beer!”

Langford is often described as “one of the leaders in incorporating folk and country music into punk rock.”

Turns out, meeting Johnny Cash was part of the inspiration for this mashup of punk rock and country.

“By the mid-’80s, punk was dead on its feet in the UK,” he said, “and we were just looking into all the other forms of music that gave us pleasure.

“I got to meet Johnny Cash a few times, and I was hooked. Country music is a great storytelling device, I think — a great connector.”

While his live shows are known for purposely going off the rails, Langford jokes that “we try to stay on the rails, but we go so fast it’s hard to see where they are at times.”

Like so many performers who had to stay off the road — and out of clubs — during the early days of the COVIS-19 pandemic, that forced isolation gave Langford a better appreciation for live shows.

“I love the whole thing,” he said. “I realized during the pandemic that the bit I missed most was hanging around afterward with my bandmates talking rubbish and having a beer.”

(Asked about the worst part of performing live, Langford is quick with a pragmatic response: “Definitely packing the drums up. That’s why I play guitar.”)

Now that venues have opened up again for live shows, Langford’s performance schedule “got very hectic very quick. Just as we’d got used to everything being canceled, things started happening and now we are constantly chasing our tails to catch up.”

The band’s 2022 schedule includes “loads of brilliant gigs: The Outlaw Country Cruise, South By Southwest (SXSW), Opening Day in Wrigleyville, lakeside festivals in Wisconsin. It’s great to be back.”

Langford is known for “being very funny and politically left,” and when asked if local audience should expect some mention of recent political and social happenings — and about the reaction from audience members to any mention of politics — Langford leans on his Welsh heritage.

“We cloak it all in humorous doublespeak and talk with thick Welsh accents so it’s hard for them to know what we are on about,” he joked, adding, “Actually, we have a conversation with the audience and don’t shy away from tricky topics. So, yes, America’s current retreat into the Dark Ages may pop up on the agenda.”

Politics aside, the band has a new album coming out next week: “The Men That God Forgot.”

“It’s our first new material in five years,” he said, featuring “loads of bangers.”

Looking ahead to his Wednesday night gig here in Kenosha, Langford said the crowd can expect “a jolly good night out and ringing ears. Our violinist, Jean, may even tell some jokes.”

