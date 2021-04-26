Judge acknowledges impact of childhood abuse in sentence for knife threat

Calling it the kind of case that shows “the damage that irresponsible parents and mentally ill parents do to their children,” a judge gave a former foster child accused of a knife attack an opportunity to prove himself on probation.
Jacob Stachowiak was 19 when he was charged in February 2020 with attempted first=degree intentional homicide because he had slashed at his 40-year-old brother with a knife while yelling that he wanted to kill him. The brother, who was not injured, quickly disarmed Stachowiak, punching him several times. The brother used a pellet gun Stachowiak believed was real to hold him until Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.
Stachowiak told deputies during an interview after his arrest that he wanted to kill his brother.
Ultimately, Stachowiak pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
At his sentencing hearing Monday, attorneys said Stachowiak had been abused and neglected in childhood and because of that abuse had been placed in foster care beginning in 2011. He moved in with his older brother after he had aged out of the foster care system at 18, losing his foster care placement while still in high school.
But according to statements at the sentencing hearing the brothers clashed over Stachowiak’s struggles to complete school and what the older brother saw as violations of his personal possessions and privacy at his Somers apartment.
After the brother told him he was evicting him, Stachowiak went after him with a knife. At the sentencing hearing, the older brother said he was left with PTSD because of the attack and asked that his younger brother be sentenced to prison.
Defense attorney Kristyne Watson said Stachowiak had serious trauma in his childhood that should be considered by the court.
“The system that was supposed to care about Jacob failed him for his entire life,” Watson said.
Watson said Stachowiak completed high school during the more than 400 days he spent in jail since his arrest and has sought treatment for anger issues. She said his former foster parents wrote letters to the court supporting him, and stating that he never had violent incidents while in foster care. He had no criminal history.
The prosecution acknowledged mental health issues played a part in the case.
Stachowiak apologized for his actions, and to his brother. “It was all wrong, and I understand what could have happened was way worse than what did happen,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from my situation being here, and I’ve learned that this isn’t a place I ever want to come back to.”
Wagner said the case was “absolutely an example of everything the (people who work in the juvenile) criminal justice system … worry the most about. The damage that irresponsible parents and mentally ill parents do to their children.”
She said Stachowiak had committed a serious offense but had no criminal history and needed treatment that would not be available in prison. She sentenced him to three years of probation, with requirements for treatment programming and anger management programming. If his probation is revoked, he will have a three-year prison sentence awaiting him. He was ordered to have no contact with his brother unless it is requested by his brother.
“I’m sorry for all the hurt you have all suffered in life, It’s heartbreaking to me, just heartbreaking,” Wagner said.