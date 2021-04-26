Judge acknowledges impact of childhood abuse in sentence for knife threat

After the brother told him he was evicting him, Stachowiak went after him with a knife. At the sentencing hearing, the older brother said he was left with PTSD because of the attack and asked that his younger brother be sentenced to prison.

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson said Stachowiak had serious trauma in his childhood that should be considered by the court.

“The system that was supposed to care about Jacob failed him for his entire life,” Watson said.

Watson said Stachowiak completed high school during the more than 400 days he spent in jail since his arrest and has sought treatment for anger issues. She said his former foster parents wrote letters to the court supporting him, and stating that he never had violent incidents while in foster care. He had no criminal history.

The prosecution acknowledged mental health issues played a part in the case.

Stachowiak apologized for his actions, and to his brother. “It was all wrong, and I understand what could have happened was way worse than what did happen,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from my situation being here, and I’ve learned that this isn’t a place I ever want to come back to.”