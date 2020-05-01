Judge charged, cited for improper hunting practices

A Racine County Circuit Court judge is facing a criminal hunting charge in Ashland County for an incident that reportedly occurred at his northern Wisconsin cabin late last year.

Michael J. Piontek, 70, was charged April 24 as a party to the crime of illegally shining a deer. The charge carries a maximum sentence of a fine of between $1,000 and $2,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

If convicted, Piontek’s hunting license would be revoked for three years.

November 2019 incident

On Nov. 26, a Department of Natural Resources warden was asked to watch Piontek’s cabin due to an ongoing investigation regarding the alleged hunting of deer during closed season with the aid of artificial light, something prohibited by hunting law, according to an Ashland County criminal complaint.

While the warden was stationed outside Piontek’s cabin, he saw what he believed was an illegal floodlight mounted on the west side of the cabin.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the warden saw a six-point buck walk out of the woods and into the area near Piontek’s cabin. Moments later, the warden heard a rifle shot coming from inside. The deer was struck, buckled and reportedly ran off into a field.