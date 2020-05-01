Judge charged, cited for improper hunting practices

A Racine County Circuit Court judge is facing a criminal hunting charge in Ashland County for an incident that reportedly occurred at his northern Wisconsin cabin late last year.
Michael J. Piontek, 70, was charged April 24 as a party to the crime of illegally shining a deer. The charge carries a maximum sentence of a fine of between $1,000 and $2,000 and/or up to six months in jail.
If convicted, Piontek’s hunting license would be revoked for three years.
November 2019 incident
On Nov. 26, a Department of Natural Resources warden was asked to watch Piontek’s cabin due to an ongoing investigation regarding the alleged hunting of deer during closed season with the aid of artificial light, something prohibited by hunting law, according to an Ashland County criminal complaint.
While the warden was stationed outside Piontek’s cabin, he saw what he believed was an illegal floodlight mounted on the west side of the cabin.
The shot occurred outside of shooting hours, which ended at 4:30 p.m.
Shortly after, the warden saw Piontek and 58-year-old John Tussler of Kenosha leave the cabin with a flashlight to try to find the buck. The warden approached the men. After questioning, Tussler admitted that he had shot the deer from inside the cabin using Piontek’s rifle.
In addition to being charged as a party to illegal shining of a deer, Piontek was also cited for unauthorized use of illegal bait and being a party to the violation of shooting a deer after shooting hours.
Separate violation alleged
Piontek was also recently cited in a separate 2018 incident after a deer that he brought into a butcher shop showed evidence of being shot during archery only deer season.
On Nov. 7, Piontek reportedly brought a buck he said he harvested on Nov. 5 into a butcher shop in Ashland County to have it processed. The deer had an arrow wound, but one of the people processing the deer’s carcass also noticed a small rifle entry wound on the deer’s rib cage.
According to hunting law, it is illegal to possess a deer during archery season that shows evidence of being shot with a firearm.
