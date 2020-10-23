Judge denies lower bond for local man facing sixth OWI

Citing three different reasons to deny a motion, a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Thursday afternoon refused to lower the bond for a 65-year-old Kenosha man who faces his sixth drunken driving offense.
The cash bond for David E. Cunningham will stand at $5,000, Judge Jason A. Rossell ruled. Cunningham, who was arrested June 5, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center.
Cunningham’s original bond in the case had been set at $750, but Commissioner Loren Keating increased it when he failed to appear for a court hearing in August. Cunningham also now faces a felony bail-jumping charge for allegedly drinking while out on the previous bond.
“We actually have three separate problems with the defendant’s compliance with bond so far,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said. “He failed to report to WCS, he was drinking, which led to the new charges, and he missed court.”
Defense attorney Brett Copeland told Rossell that his client is not unable to post the additional bond, but added that there are some health issues in play.
“In talking with Mr. Cunningham about the missed court appearance, as well as WCS, he did indicate to me that he does struggle with memory issues,” Copeland said. “He is 65 years old and does have health issues to that effect.”
Binger said there wasn’t any valid excuse for the defendant to miss court.
“I understand there may be some technology issues with him missing court,” Binger said. “There are ways around that.
“I’m sympathetic with someone who may have memory issues, but that doesn’t give me a lot more confidence that they’re going to comply with bond in the future. In fact, it gives me less confidence.”
The criminal complaint in the drunken driving case stated that, about an hour before his arrest, Cunningham was warned by a Kenosha Police officer to quiet down in his driveway.
Police returned about 1:27 a.m. and found Cunningham’s vehicle facing westbound on 29th Avenue, with the horn beeping loudly and parked halfway over the curb and halfway in the street.
The vehicle was found across the street from the defendant’s residence. Police also found a mug in the cupholder that contained alcohol, an opened beer and and unopened beer.
Along with Binger’s concerns, Rossell said a minimum mandatory prison term of 1.5 years upon a conviction made it difficult for him to reduce the bond.
“That gives an individual a lot of reasons not to comply with coming back to court or to follow the court’s conditions,” he said.
Court records indicate that Cunningham has previous drunken driving convictions in 1990, 1993, two in 1999 and in 2001.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.