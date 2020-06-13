Judge denies motion to dismiss retail theft charge against former county board chairman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A court denied a motion to dismiss a retail theft charge against former Kenosha County Board Chairman Daniel Esposito, but the state conceded that there was a factual error in the criminal complaint.

Esposito was charged with felony retail theft in November, alleged to have stolen buckets of roof sealer from Menards in Kenosha.

At the time he was charged, Esposito was serving as County Board chairman, but he opted not to run for re-election in April and is no longer on the board. Because of his ties to Kenosha County government, the case is being handled by a prosecutor and judge from Walworth County.

At a hearing Friday, Esposito’s defense attorney argued that the charges against him should be dismissed. While the prosecution conceded that the criminal complaint erred in stating that Esposito “hid” the roofing materials under insulation when he was in the materials yard at the store, the court denied the motion to dismiss the case.

Esposito will next appear in court in August for another motion hearing.

“At that time, we look forward to scheduling a jury trial date where I will cross-examine the state’s witnesses, and we will present our evidence demonstrating the defendant’s innocence,” said defense attorney Michael Cicchini.

