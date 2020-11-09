Judge Mary K. Wagner will retire at end of term, Deputy DA Angelina Gabriele to seek seat

Gabriele formally announced Monday that she is running for the seat. The election will be held in April 2021, with the primary, if necessary, in February.

Gabriele started her career as a prosecutor in Kenosha as an assistant district attorney in 1995, leaving to work as an assistant attorney general for the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 2014. She returned to Kenosha in 2017 as deputy district attorney at the request of then newly elected Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for 25 years and I thought this was an excellent opportunity to do the good I am doing on a wide scale,” Gabriele said, saying she would like to follow in the footsteps of “Judge Wagner who I have such great admiration and respect for.”

Gabriele said that from the time she was a young lawyer working in Wagner’s courtroom handling juvenile cases she admired the way Wagner treated everyone in the courtroom with respect and her commitment to safeguarding children.