Judge Mary K. Wagner will retire at end of term, Deputy DA Angelina Gabriele to seek seat

Longtime Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner will retire at the end of her term next summer, with Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele announcing she plans to run for the judge’s seat.
When Wagner’s term ends in August 2021 she will have served as judge for 30 years.
“The people of this county have been very good to me,” Wagner said. “I’ve had a lot of wonderful, wonderful opportunities.”
While she said she loves her work, Wagner said she was not sure if she wanted to commit to another six-year term. “I thought ‘do I really want to do six (years)?’ and if I don’t, I should let someone else do it,” she said.
Wagner grew up in Kenosha County and began her career as a teacher. She was elected as Kenosha County Clerk in 1976, then to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1978, serving until 1982. She returned to school, earning her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1982, going into private practice upon her graduation before being elected as a circuit court judge in 1991.
“You are always learning something. It’s very interactive with people. It’s an opportunity to help make things better, and that’s what I’ve liked the most,” Wagner said of her work on the bench.
Spring election
Gabriele formally announced Monday that she is running for the seat. The election will be held in April 2021, with the primary, if necessary, in February.
Gabriele started her career as a prosecutor in Kenosha as an assistant district attorney in 1995, leaving to work as an assistant attorney general for the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 2014. She returned to Kenosha in 2017 as deputy district attorney at the request of then newly elected Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.
“I’ve been a prosecutor for 25 years and I thought this was an excellent opportunity to do the good I am doing on a wide scale,” Gabriele said, saying she would like to follow in the footsteps of “Judge Wagner who I have such great admiration and respect for.”
Gabriele said that from the time she was a young lawyer working in Wagner’s courtroom handling juvenile cases she admired the way Wagner treated everyone in the courtroom with respect and her commitment to safeguarding children.
As a prosecutor, Gabriele said she has focused on crimes “involving abuse to the most vulnerable in our society” by focusing on prosecutions of crimes involving children or the elderly. She has also been involved in high-profile homicide cases, including prosecution of Mark Jensen, convicted in 2008 of killing his wife. Jensen’s conviction was later overturned and he is awaiting retrial.
A longtime resident of Kenosha, Gabriele graduated from Bradford High School and from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She continues to live in the community with her family.
