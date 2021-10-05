Judge refuses to toss weapons charge against Rittenhouse

Schroeder sided with Binger, but he said he might revisit the question later because the statutes aren't clear.

Binger also asked Schroeder to order reporters not to broadcast witnesses' images during what will be a high-profile trial, saying at least some of them are afraid for their safety. He didn't say which witnesses feel unsafe or whether they've actually been threatened.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards said he didn't know which fearful witnesses the prosecution was referring to, but that one prosecution witness has boasted about being subpoenaed on his social media accounts.

Schroeder said he wasn't sure if he has the authority to censor the media and that he's presided over other cases that he described as more "tense" than the Rittenhouse proceedings.

The attorneys also sparred over whether to allow John Black, an expert on the use of force by police, testify for the defense at the trial. Binger maintained that it wasn't necessary and that jurors could decide for themselves whether Rittenhouse's actions were reasonable. Richards argued that Black could help jurors get to the facts.