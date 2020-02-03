Judge reinstates charges against former LakeView teacher

A judge reversed course Monday, reinstating charges against a former LakeView Technology Academy teacher who admitted showing a student a photograph of a partially nude man the teacher was dating.

Meiranda Patterson, 26, was charged in November with exposing a child to harmful material.

According to the criminal complaint, Patterson is alleged to have shown a 14-year-old student the photo, which shows the man from his shoulders to the top if his thighs, including a portion of his pubic area, after the girl asked the teacher about the man while they chatted at an after-school event. The girl later told school administration about the incident.

On Jan. 15, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charges against Patterson. He said that while it was appropriate that she be fired, the state had not met the standard of showing that the photograph was criminal behavior.

Monday, Schroeder said he had made an error in that ruling, bringing the Patterson back to court on his own motion to reconsider.

He said Monday that after his ruling in January, he looked at the court record “and I realized I made a series of errors.”