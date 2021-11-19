Judge sends convicted murderer to prison for life

A Kenosha County Circuit judge was left at a loss for words Thursday afternoon. In the end, his message came through loud and clear.

Judge Anthony Milisauskas sentenced Alex Delgado-Cintron, 23, to life in prison without parole. Delgado-Cintron was convicted by a jury in July for the December 2019 murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes. Delgado-Cintron’s sentence for the homicide, plus another 35 years for shooting Jaimes will run consecutively.

Jaimes is Estrada’s younger brother.

“This is just so horrific that somebody would execute somebody and attempt to kill the brother at the same time,” Millisauskas said. “This case is disturbing, that people would do this to another human being.”

Millisauskas, who did not preside over the trial, but took over sentencing from now-retired Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner, could have granted Delgado-Cintron a possible parole date. In the end, that wasn’t an option because of the gravity of the crime, he said.

“He showed no mercy and executed this person in his home for no good reason,” Milisauskas said. “To continue to shoot somebody in the head when he’s shot already, there’s no words to describe that.

“We’re human beings. We’re not animals. And I’m supposed to show mercy today?”

Delgado-Cintron set up a meeting with Estrada through his former girlfriend, Maria Patino. The plan was with to rob him under the pretense of repaying Estrada the drug money she owed and to buy additional drugs.

Patino and Delgado-Cintron arrived at the apartment shortly after midnight, and she told Estrada she had to return to her vehicle to get the money. When she returned, the defendant came back with her and opened fire on the brothers.

Delgado-Cintron then went through the victims’ pockets before shooting them again. Estrada was shot five times, including two after he was initially shot, while his brother suffered six gunshot wounds.

“The defendant was incredibly eager to get drugs and money,” Kenosha Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne said. “He had been pressing Maria to set up an armed robbery. (That) night was the night. He burst into the apartment with bad intentions.”

Burgoyne said Jaimes was playing video games when Estrada was shot.

“Antonio sees his brother shot and fall into the entryway,” he said.

Jaimes suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, upper arm and neck, and doctors stated he had three bullet fragments lodged close to his lungs, Burgoyne said. As Jaimes laid between two couches after he was first shot, Delgado-Cintron returned and shot him two more times.

“I can’t figure out how that man lived,” Milisauskas said. “And he had to watch his brother being executed.”

Delgado-Cintron then returned to the entryway, where he shot Estrada two more times in the back of the head, Burgoyne said.

“Antonio watched his brother (get) shot in the back of the head,” he said. “This last shot is different. At this point and time, he’s lying there, he’s no threat. This shot was a ruthless kill shot meant to tie up loose ends.”

Burgoyne asked Milisauskas to prevent Cintron-Delgado from having any chance at parole. He also sought a 30-year sentence for the shooting of Jaimes.

“A life sentence without the possibility of parole or extended supervision is extremely appropriate here, your honor,” he said.

Patino also faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Patino, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is due to return to court April 7, for a final pre-trial hearing before Milisauskas.

Defense makes its case

Cintron-Delgado’s defense attorney Kristyne Watson, who was joined by defense attorney Joseph Corcoran, said their client continues to maintain his innocence.

“He’s said from Day 1 the police have the wrong guy,” she said. “He has not wavered from that.”

Watson added that the details from the week-long trial were not as easy to navigate through as Burgoyne described in his statement to the court.

“The reality is the trial testimony in this case was not that clear cut,” she said.

Watson said both sides have been affected greatly by the situation.

“Certainly, the devastation in a case like this is significant, and we recognize that,” she said.

Looking at her client’s background, Watson, who asked the court for 20 years of initial confinement on the homicide conviction, said he had some minor offenses in his record, but nothing of this magnitude. He also graduated from high school despite a language barrier at the time and a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“It certainly would have been easier for him to drop out (of high school), but he didn’t,” she said. “He takes his responsibilities seriously, and he does work hard to achieve his goals.”

Delgado-Cintron was given credit for 690 days he has been in jail since his arrest in Puerto Rico. He declined to make a statement on his behalf. Members of both families were in the courtroom, but did not speak.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.