Judges recused from county map redistricting case

All but one Kenosha County Circuit Court judge has been recused from hearing the County Supervisory Map redistricting case.
Should the remaining judge, Bruce Schroeder, be recused, the lawsuit will need to be heard by a judge in a different county.
Schroeder, the county’s longest-sitting judge, presided over a map redistricting case between Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha in 2011.
Time is of the essence in the map lawsuit as the new supervisory map needs to be officially published by Nov. 23 in advance of start of the spring election cycle.
In 2011, the map redistricting lawsuit took several months. It was filed Aug. 2, 2011 — prior to when the county received the latest U.S. Census data this year. Schroeder’s decision and order was issued Nov. 14, 2011.
Via the lawsuit filed last week, four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents are seeking a ruling on the legality of the newly delineated map, created to reflect the new 2020 U.S. Census population data. Specifically, they want the map to be declared illegal and have it vacated. The four plaintiff supervisors are Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez, Erin Decker and Amy Maurer
According to the complaint, the supervisory districts in the map are not, as required, substantially equal in population, compact, or contiguous, and do not maintain communities of interest. Further, the complaint claims that the map does not comply with the Voting Rights Act, split political subdivisions and is “contrary to federal and state law.”
County counsel: Map is defensible
During the review of the map, Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the approved map meets statutory criteria and is legally defensible.
Cardamone said a deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.
Districts are required by the state Constitution to have roughly equal numbers of residents as measured by the deviation — or the difference between the district with the largest number of people and the district with the smallest number of people.
Any deviation below 10 percent is presumptively constitutional, Cardamone said. Maps with a deviation between 10 percent and 16.4 percent are defensible in court and maps and a deviation percentage over 16 percent are presumptively unconstitutional, he said.
The deviation of the approved map is 12.16 percent.
The lawsuit claims “a maximum deviation above 10 percent is presumptively impermissible and illegal.”
“The Plaintiffs have a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits, especially in light of the standard set forth in Evenwel v. Abbott, supra, which states that deviations above 10% are presumptively impermissible,” the complaint reads.
The latest proposed Kenosha County redistricting map, approved by the county's Redistricting Committee, does not force any current supervisors…