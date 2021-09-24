Judges recused from county map redistricting case

All but one Kenosha County Circuit Court judge has been recused from hearing the County Supervisory Map redistricting case.

Should the remaining judge, Bruce Schroeder, be recused, the lawsuit will need to be heard by a judge in a different county.

Schroeder, the county’s longest-sitting judge, presided over a map redistricting case between Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha in 2011.

Time is of the essence in the map lawsuit as the new supervisory map needs to be officially published by Nov. 23 in advance of start of the spring election cycle.

In 2011, the map redistricting lawsuit took several months. It was filed Aug. 2, 2011 — prior to when the county received the latest U.S. Census data this year. Schroeder’s decision and order was issued Nov. 14, 2011.

Via the lawsuit filed last week, four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents are seeking a ruling on the legality of the newly delineated map, created to reflect the new 2020 U.S. Census population data. Specifically, they want the map to be declared illegal and have it vacated. The four plaintiff supervisors are Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez, Erin Decker and Amy Maurer