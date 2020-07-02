July 4 activities still planned in Racine, Waterford, Union Grove, Burlington

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Some events have changed from in years past and others have been canceled, but communities across Racine County are still celebrating Independence Day this year.

City of Racine

The parade for 4th Fest of Greater Racine won’t be the same as in years past, but it’s still happening.

“This will be our 84th annual and we felt very strongly that we didn’t want to skip a year,” said Anna Clementi, a member of the 4th Fest Board of Directors.

According to records, the fest didn’t even cancel the parade in the past during wartime.

Instead of making its way down Main Street with crowds gathered Downtown, this year’s parade will be much smaller will make its way from Racine’s north side to the south side, and will end up at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant, which is the major sponsor for the parade. The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. to end at around 1 p.m.