Juried art show opening at Lemon Street Gallery

To kick off the new year, Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show.

The exhibit runs Jan. 6-30. The opening reception — free and open to the public — is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

The show is being juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor in UW-Parkside’s art and design department.

The challenge in selecting art pieces for an exhibit, he said, “is in deciding what pieces are of the right quality for the overall exhibition.”

For this exhibition in particular, “there were a couple of themes that emerged such as birds, landscapes, abstract, floral, etc.,” he said. “I tried to pick works that fit cohesively into some of these categories, as well as adding a variety of other pieces that complement or contrast with one another.”

Baylor has served as the juror for more than 10 exhibits, ranging “from beginning to advanced artists,” he said, “and each time, it affords me the opportunity to see what my fellow makers are creating and to participate in helping others exhibit what they have created.”

Each show, he explained, is different when it comes to putting together an exhibit.

“In this instance, I attempted to pick works that represent a good cross-section of the pieces and artists that entered the exhibition.”

Baylor is not a Lemon Street Gallery member and was asked to serve as the show’s juror by the gallery’s Shelby Nesmith, a former student of his who coordinates the gallery’s events and social media.

Baylor hopes the public visits the exhibit “to see what artists and makers in the area have poured their hearts and soul into these past months,” he said.

He added that “it’s also important to support the creative economy by purchasing works from the artists represented in the exhibition. Each one of these artist is a small business and an entrepreneur.”

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

