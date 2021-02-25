Jury delivers split verdict in child pornography case; Kenosha man's sentencing set for April

According to testimony at the trial, Kenosha Police were alerted through a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been shared through Facebook from an account associated with Hunt to a woman later identified as his girlfriend. That girlfriend was also initially charged, although a judge later dismissed those charges.

According to the initial criminal complaint, Hunt shared a sexually explicit photograph of a prepubescent child with his girlfriend. Hunt and the girlfriend then exchanged sexually explicit messages about the photograph, and then began to talk about the 11-year-old. They spoke of Hunt purposefully getting the girl pregnant.

“You will have to be very gentle with her during your special play time,” the girlfriend wrote.

“Of course mommy, I will treat her super special,” Hunt replied.

Hunt said he was not serious in the conversation and had no intention of following through on what they were discussing, calling the conversation “make believe.”

“But it was an idea that caused you sexual arousal?” Prosecutor Emily Trigg asked, saying Hunt was having the discussion knowing he was talking about having sex with an 11-year-old girl.