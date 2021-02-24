Jury delivers split verdict in child pornography case

A jury returned a split verdict in a child pornography case against a Kenosha man who shared photos with his girlfriend, along with sexually explicit messages about the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.
Ryan Hunt, 45, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of possession of child pornography following a two-day trial. The jury found him not guilty on a third count, which did not show the face of the person depicted.
Hunt testified at the trial, admitting that he had sent the photographs. But he insisted he did not think they were children.
“I thought they were young adults similar in size and shape to my ex-wife,” Hunt testified, saying he would “definitely not” have looked at the photos if he knew they depicted girls under the age of 18.
According to testimony at the trial, Kenosha Police were alerted through a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been shared through a Facebook from an account associated with Hunt to a woman later identified as his girlfriend. That girlfriend was also initially charged, although a judge later dismissed those charges.
According to the initial criminal complaint, Hunt shared a sexually explicit photograph of a prepubescent child with his girlfriend. Hunt and the girlfriend then exchanged sexually explicit messages about the photograph, and then began to talk about the girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter using her nickname. They spoke of Hunt purposefully getting the girl pregnant.
“You will have to be very gentle with her during your special play time,” the girlfriend wrote.
“Of course mommy, I will treat her super special,” Hunt replied.
“We have to make sure (her) baby is well taken care of, she will need your special medicine inside of her all the time,” the girlfriend wrote.
“Is ‘special medicine’ a reference to ejaculation?” the prosecutor asked Hunt at the trial.
“Yes,” he answered.
But Hunt said was not serious in the conversation and had no intention of following through on what they were discussing, calling the conversation “make believe.”
“But it was an idea that caused you sexual arousal?” Prosecutor Emily Trigg asked, saying Hunt was having the discussion knowing he was talking about an 11-year-old girl.
“No, I don’t consider that sexual arousal, we were just having fun,” Hunt said.
Trigg also read off a series of internet searches Hunt had done on a computer that police searched as part of the investigation. The prosecutor read from a stack of printed pages of search terms found on the computer, all indicating he was searching for sexually explicit images of young girls, one including the term “tween and younger.”
"You searched for ‘young girl looking for a daddy?'” Trigg asked.
“Sure, it’s a fetish,” Hunt said.
Hunt was out on $25,000 bond and continued to work as an engineer at a Racine-based manufacturer until he was taken into custody following his conviction Wednesday.
Child pornography convictions carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years.
Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.