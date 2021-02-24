Jury delivers split verdict in child pornography case

A jury returned a split verdict in a child pornography case against a Kenosha man who shared photos with his girlfriend, along with sexually explicit messages about the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.

Ryan Hunt, 45, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of possession of child pornography following a two-day trial. The jury found him not guilty on a third count, which did not show the face of the person depicted.

Hunt testified at the trial, admitting that he had sent the photographs. But he insisted he did not think they were children.

“I thought they were young adults similar in size and shape to my ex-wife,” Hunt testified, saying he would “definitely not” have looked at the photos if he knew they depicted girls under the age of 18.

According to testimony at the trial, Kenosha Police were alerted through a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been shared through a Facebook from an account associated with Hunt to a woman later identified as his girlfriend. That girlfriend was also initially charged, although a judge later dismissed those charges.