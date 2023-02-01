Jury returns verdict in Jensen retrial; update coming

The jury in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago, has returned a decision to the judge.

An update will follow shortly.

The jury of six men and six women in Kenosha County Circuit Court is considering the evidence presented by the prosecution and defense teams in the high-profile retrial before by Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Mark Jensen, now 63, is accused of poisoning his wife with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her to death by turning her face down in their bed and sitting on top of her in early December 1998.

Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 during a very lengthy trial for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront in Pleasant Prairie. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.