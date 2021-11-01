Jury selection underway in Rittenhouse case; at least a dozen people excused due to personal beliefs

Schroeder told the jury that while he realized that the case was highly publicized, much of that pretrial publicity was biased. “Those of us who are picked for this jury will be in a front row seat in learning what happened,” the judge said.

He asked the prospective jurors if they could put aside their thoughts about what they had already heard about the case to focus on the evidence presented at trial. “If you can’t do that, you can’t be fair and you are not in step with what the Founders expected,” he said.

In the morning session, many of the prospective jurors said they could not.

“I can’t put aside my feelings aside, I know what I think,” one woman said.

“Well, you know what you think, but we’re talking about hearing the actual evidence,” Schroeder answered. “So if you heard someone testify directly to the contrary — let’s say you heard four witnesses testify directly contrary to what you think — you wouldn’t be able to put that aside?”

“No,” the woman answered. She was excused.

Another man said he had been commenting online about the case since it happened, then began talking about his support for the Second Amendment. Schroeder stopped him.