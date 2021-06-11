 Skip to main content
Jury trial set for Wadsworth, Ill., man facing five felony charges in drug case
Jury trial set for Wadsworth, Ill., man facing five felony charges in drug case

Jury selection and a jury trial have been scheduled for a 51-year-old Wadsworth, Ill., man who faces five felony drug-related charges.

Morris H. Parham is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 28 for jury selection in Judge Mary Kay Wagner's courtroom. The jury trial is set to begin the next day.

Parham faces three felony charges of manufacturing/delivering heroin and two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

Parham was arrested March 23, 2020, after he became a target of an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. Police found 10 grams of heroin that also tested positive for fentanyl and two grams of cocaine after Parham was taken into custody.

