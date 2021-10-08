Justice Department will not pursue charges against Rusten Sheskey in Blake shooting

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha Police officer for his involvement in the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of 30-year-old Jacob Blake.

Officials from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin informed representatives of the Blake family of the determination. Officials said that the department made the decision because the evidence obtained was insufficient to prove that the Officer Rusten Sheskey willfully used excessive force.

According to a news release, a team of experienced federal prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed evidence obtained by the FBI and state investigators to determine whether the police officer violated any federal laws, focusing on the application of deprivation of rights under color of law, a federal criminal civil rights statute that prohibits certain types of official misconduct. They conducted a detailed and lengthy analysis of numerous materials, including police reports, law enforcement accounts, witness statements, affidavits of witnesses, dispatch logs, physical evidence reports, photographs and videos of some portions of the incident.