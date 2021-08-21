'Justice for Jacob Blake STILL' rally brings national speakers, calls for unity in action

“We packed our lunch,” Justin Blake said, “We’re here for the long haul.”

Austin addressed the crowd, calling for improved police training and a rebuilding of police departments to remove officers who “think they’re superior to us because they have on a uniform.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What the hell is blue lives? Last I checked, blue lives is a uniform,” Austin said, “It’s time for our mayors, our police chiefs to weed these people out.”

Umar Johnson, a national activist with a background in clinical psychology, criticized both Democrats and Republicans for using the Blake shooting as “campaign fodder.”

Johnson was especially critical of President Biden, who he said exploited the Black vote and then failed to take any real action afterward.

“Where was the personal conversation with the Black community,” Johnson asked, pointing out how the President reacted after the rash of violence against Asian Americans in March.

The rally Saturday was organized by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, the Black Underground Recycling Program and Leaders of Kenosha.