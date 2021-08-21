'Justice for Jacob Blake STILL' rally brings national speakers, calls for unity in action

Seeking unity in action, family, friends, organizers and the public gathered in Downtown Kenosha Saturday as part of the “Justice for Jacob Blake STILL” rally marking one year since the weekend Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
Speakers from across the country attended, included Bianca Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her apartment in Louisville, Ky., in March 2020; Robin Williams, a former Marine and current police officer running for mayor in Houston; and Mr. Jolly Good Ginger, a self-proclaimed former racist now advocating against racial inequality.
Jacob Blake Sr., Jacob Blake’s father, described the speaker list as a “melting pot,” meant to show how far the message of the movement had spread.
“I refuse to take my foot off the throttle,” Blake Sr. said, “This revolution is real. This fight is real.”
He said the goal of the rally was to remind the community about what happened a year ago, and continue the fight for change.
“You can’t forget,” Blake Sr. said, “If you forget, you forget a human being.”
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, said the family is committed to getting justice, including the indicting and firing of the Kenosha Police Officer who shot Jacob, Rusten Sheskey,
“We packed our lunch,” Justin Blake said, “We’re here for the long haul.”
Austin addressed the crowd, calling for improved police training and a rebuilding of police departments to remove officers who “think they’re superior to us because they have on a uniform.”
“What the hell is blue lives? Last I checked, blue lives is a uniform,” Austin said, “It’s time for our mayors, our police chiefs to weed these people out.”
Umar Johnson, a national activist with a background in clinical psychology, criticized both Democrats and Republicans for using the Blake shooting as “campaign fodder.”
Johnson was especially critical of President Biden, who he said exploited the Black vote and then failed to take any real action afterward.
“Where was the personal conversation with the Black community,” Johnson asked, pointing out how the President reacted after the rash of violence against Asian Americans in March.
The rally Saturday was organized by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, the Black Underground Recycling Program and Leaders of Kenosha.
Leaders of Kenosha, founded after the Blake shooting last year, has organized more than 70 events since, according to founder and executive director Tanya McClean, including marches, rallies and various civic engagement events.
Blake Sr. became emotional while speaking about the pain the shooting has brought to his family.
“What was taken from me was the ability to call my son and say, ‘Let’s get one of those gyro burgers,’” Blake Sr. said, pausing to steady his breath, saying his son would respond “Let’s just go kick it, pops.”
Looking to the crowd, he reiterated that the community had to be unified and ready to fight, raising his fist as his daughter read out a poem.
“We stand here united, make no mistake about it,” Blake Sr. said.