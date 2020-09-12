'Justice for Jacob' rally, march set for Milwaukee

The family of Jacob Blake will convene with organizations of Kenosha and Milwaukee on Saturday to hold a march and rally in Milwaukee today to demand #JusticeForJacob.
Groups include Justice for Jacob, Peace in the Streets, BLAK, The People’s Revolution, All Of Us Or None Wisconsin - a project of Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc, Project Return, EX-incarcerated People Organizations (EXPO), Color Of Change, the ACLU, and more, according to a news release.
“In the weeks since Jacob was shot, we have been energized by the outcry for justice heard in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and cities across the nation.” said Tanya McLean, friend of Jacob Blake’s family and organizer of Justice for Jacob events. “We will keep fighting for justice for Jacob. We will keep fighting to see the officers who shot him charged and convicted. We will keep fighting to eliminate the police brutality and racism in our systems that have caused this to happen over and over again to Black and brown men and women in the United States.”
“We have an obligation to demand justice anytime harm is perpetrated against our community and we owe no explanation for our demands.” said Sean Wilson, Smart Justice Field Organizer for the ACLU of Wisconsin.
Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake and family spokesman, said “My nephew was shot seven times in the back. He was unarmed and with his children. We are demanding justice for Jake” and for the little Jakes around the country. We are uniting to put an end to police violence on Africans in this country. We are asking African descendants around the country to hear our calls for justice and liberation.”
The organizers of the event call for the officers involved in the shooting and paralyzing of Jacob Blake to be tried and convicted. They also demand substantial criminal justice reform in Wisconsin, where police continue to injure or kill people without repercussions.
This will be a day of festivities, speakers, entertainment, food, and fellowship between people from Milwaukee and Kenosha, everywhere in between, and all over the world, according to the news release.
It will begin at 11:30 am on Saturday at Martin Luther King Park, 1401 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.