'Justice for Jacob' rally, march set for Milwaukee

Groups include Justice for Jacob, Peace in the Streets, BLAK, The People’s Revolution, All Of Us Or None Wisconsin - a project of Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc, Project Return, EX-incarcerated People Organizations (EXPO), Color Of Change, the ACLU, and more, according to a news release.

“In the weeks since Jacob was shot, we have been energized by the outcry for justice heard in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and cities across the nation.” said Tanya McLean, friend of Jacob Blake’s family and organizer of Justice for Jacob events. “We will keep fighting for justice for Jacob. We will keep fighting to see the officers who shot him charged and convicted. We will keep fighting to eliminate the police brutality and racism in our systems that have caused this to happen over and over again to Black and brown men and women in the United States.”