Justin Blake fined for actions at sit-in protest at Kenosha Public Safety Building

A court commissioner issued a default judgement against activist Justin Blake on Wednesday, imposing a fine for a disorderly conduct ticket issued for a protest outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building in April.
Blake was arrested April 25, along with Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church and former Somers Trustee and County Board Supervisor Joseph Cardinali. The three men were participating in a sit-in protest calling for the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Justin Blake’s nephew, Jacob Blake, last Aug. 23. They were arrested after blocking the entrance to the building for several hours.
All three were given ordinance violation tickets for disorderly conduct, rather than receiving criminal charges. Law enforcement had recommended an additional charge of obstructing police against Blake, because he had refused to give his name to deputies.
After Blake’s arrest, he was bound in a restraint chair for seven hours at the jail because he refused to answer questions during the booking process in what he later said was an act of civil disobedience. According to statements from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Blake was placed in the chair as a safety precaution because jail staff was unable to remove items that are not allowed in cells, like belts and shoelaces, since Blake was not responding.
Blake, 52, of Chicago, has been active in social justice issues in Kenosha since last August.
Default judgment
On Wednesday, Walworth County Deputy District Attorney James Sempf, acting as special prosecutor for the cases, asked for a default judgement against Blake when Blake did not appear for the hearing. Court Commissioner Donald Mayew granted that request and issued the prosecutor’s suggested $150 fine.
“I look at all three files, and I could have charged it criminally, I could have done nothing, or I could have issued citations,” Sempf said.
He said he made the decision to issue citations to Barker and Cardinali because they had no history of criminal violations. He said he spent additional time looking at Blake’s file, however, but said any violations in his past “were extremely minor.”
“I felt these three guys should be treated the same, and so that’s why I made the decision I did,” Sempf said.
Barker and Cardinali each received a $150 fine in June, also in default judgements issued when they missed their court appearances.
Sempf said for ordinance violations, a default judgement issued if the person does not appear in court, a process much like that for traffic tickets. Blake will have 30 days to pay the fine.
Thought issue was finished
Reached by phone after the hearing, Blake said he was unaware he had a court appearance, saying he had received a phone call and a voicemail telling him there were no criminal charges in the case and that he believed that meant that the issue was finished.
“They said all of the charges were dropped,” Blake said. “They sent the bond money back.
“We will definitely be looking into this.”
The three men were protesting outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building after Sheskey returned to work with the police department. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to charge Sheskey after a lengthy investigation into the Jacob Blake shooting, saying the investigation showed that Blake was armed with a knife during the encounter and that the police officer fired his weapon because he believed Blake was turning toward him with the knife while attempting to get into a vehicle.
Sheskey returned to work after a subsequent internal investigation showed he did not violate department policy. He remains on duty with the department, but he has not returned to patrol.