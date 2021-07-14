Justin Blake fined for actions at sit-in protest at Kenosha Public Safety Building

Default judgment

On Wednesday, Walworth County Deputy District Attorney James Sempf, acting as special prosecutor for the cases, asked for a default judgement against Blake when Blake did not appear for the hearing. Court Commissioner Donald Mayew granted that request and issued the prosecutor’s suggested $150 fine.

“I look at all three files, and I could have charged it criminally, I could have done nothing, or I could have issued citations,” Sempf said.

He said he made the decision to issue citations to Barker and Cardinali because they had no history of criminal violations. He said he spent additional time looking at Blake’s file, however, but said any violations in his past “were extremely minor.”

“I felt these three guys should be treated the same, and so that’s why I made the decision I did,” Sempf said.

Barker and Cardinali each received a $150 fine in June, also in default judgements issued when they missed their court appearances.

Sempf said for ordinance violations, a default judgement issued if the person does not appear in court, a process much like that for traffic tickets. Blake will have 30 days to pay the fine.

Thought issue was finished