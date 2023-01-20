K-Town Burlesque back for another weekend of fun at the Rhode

The K-Town Burlesque show is back and ready to wow crowds at the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend.

Audiences will be “Lost in Time” in writer/director Eric Houghton’s 2023 production, which will be shown today at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Rhode, 514 56th St.

Houghton said the adult-themed musical show, which has been an annual Kenosha staple for the last nine years, changes themes from year-to-year.

“Our first show was a 1920s theme, and our second show was Valentine’s Day themed... Our last show we did the theme was heaven. And this time, it’s time travel,” Houghton said. “We’ve had a reoccurring storyline in all of the shows, and one of the villains of the storyline is an evil scientist with time travel capabilities. The theme of this show is that the show kind of gets hijacked.”

This year’s theme was chosen because, he said, “We’ve got the time machine, and we’ve got all these other sci-fi toys.”

“e just thought it would be a fun thing to bounce around the time a little bit,” Houghton said. “A lot of times, we’ve restricted our music, to sort of 1930s and 40s songs or versions of newer songs that were done in that style. This show freed us up to bounce all around time and do songs that were from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s,” Houghton said.

The live band Tailspin, led by trumpeter Keith Browne, will perform alongside those on stage. Erin McKeon, who is also part of the band, will have vocal performances throughout the show as well.

Other entertainment will include magician David Seebach, comedians Jim Selovich and John O’Neill, and dancers Vee Valentine of Brew City Bombshells, Riley of Pole Fitness, Neimo Sworld and Indigo Jewels.

The show will also feature it’s popular “runway review,” which is a lingerie and clothing review done by members of the community.

Houghton will also be performing as Detective Jack Franklin in the show, in addition to his director role.

The rest of the Press Ham Productions cast includes Master of Ceremonies Scott Holloway, Emcee Raven Ariele, Kim Emer as Gertie “She Devil” Richards, Kelly Mackay as Von Weasel, along with cast members Jeremiah Meyer and Andrew Anderson.

“It’s a funny, sexy, musical time. It’s a variety show for grownups,” Houghton said. “Audiences can expect a fabulous, all-encompassing show that gets you at every angle, lots music and, in this particular show, special effects.”

Attendees can arrive early to take advantage of the “speakeasy,” which will be open a half hour before the shows start.

The inception of K-Town Burlesque began when Houghton and Holloway started to talk about putting on “old-timey” grown-up entertainment.

“I had been involved in one before in Milwaukee that was themed like a speakeasy, had burlesque dancers and 30s and 40s music, and people were dressed up,” Houghton said. “It had a really good turnout, and I thought this could work in Kenosha so we pushed the Roade to let us do it nine years ago.”

Houghton said the first show put on “exceeded expectations” and the K-Town Burlesque has grown since then.

“In the beginning, we just couldn’t believe how many people were coming in to see the show and it’s really built up a reputation over the years. It’s got a lot of regular followers,” he said. “When we’re not preparing the show, a lot of us are hearing people ask us when we’re going to be doing our next one, so we like to keep them happy, and it makes us happy too.”

Tickets are still available, but quickly selling. General admission tickets, which are $20, are available online and at the door. For more information on seating and tickets, visit www.ktownburlesque.com.