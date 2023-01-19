K-Town Burlesque returns Jan. 20-21

KENOSHA — Pressed Ham Productions hosts a "Lost in Time" burlesque show this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
The performances will feature "all the elements that people love from our past shows, like live music, sketch comedy, magic and burlesque dancers,” director Eric Houghton said.
This is the troupe's first production since January of 2022.
As usual, a live band will perform throughout the show. This time around, the house band is the Kenosha group Tail Spin, led by trumpeter Keith Browne. Tailspin also features "the powerful vocal talents of Erin McKeon Riccio, who will belt out some timely and timeless tunes."
The mature-themed event — for adults only — also features “a continuation of our popular detective serial comedy ‘The Swell Dick,’” Houghton said.
People are also reading…
The entertainment also features standup comedy and dancers.
This is the eighth local burlesque put on by Pressed Ham Productions and includes a “speakeasy” concession stand with a cash bar serving beer, wine and mixed drinks.
"Our show is popular because we have a very festive atmosphere and are providing an evening of 'leave the kids home' entertainment," Houghton said.
In addition to his directing duties, he also plays Detective Jack Franklin in sketches.
The rest of the Press Ham Productions cast includes Master of Ceremonies Scott Holloway, Emcee Raven Ariele, Kim Emer as Gertie “She Devil” Richards, Kelly Mackay as Von Weasel, along with cast members Jeremiah Meyer and Andrew Anderson.
Other performers include dancers Vee Valentine of Brew City Bombshells, Riley of Pole Fitness, Neimo Sworld and Indigo Jewels.
Magician David Seebach will perform his "mind-boggling illusions," and standup comedians Jim Selovich and John O’Neill "will make you chortle as you move through time portals."
Also in the show? The runway review, featuring "a bevy of local beauties."
The first production, in 2014, "was well loved," Houghton said. "We had not anticipated the amount of interest the show would stir. From couples to groups to seniors, it was regarded as a top-notch night out."