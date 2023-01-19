K-Town Burlesque returns Jan. 20-21

If you go

What: K-Town Burlesque: "Lost in Time" variety show

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

When: Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Tickets: Range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased online at ktownburlesque.com.

Note: Beer and cocktails are available at the bar. There will be a brief intermission.