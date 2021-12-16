K9 Riggs receives Purple Heart, Silver Star — Sheriff's Department's highest honors

BRISTOL — Life changed in the blink of an eye Oct. 21 for Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputy Terry Tifft and his K9 partner Riggs.

But what initially looked like something so bad — and even life threatening for Riggs after a Chicago homicide suspect shot him in the head during a foot pursuit — has turned into one miraculous comeback story.

Not only is Riggs back at Tifft's side when the two hit the streets, the friendly and highly-inquisitive K9 now is the proud owner of both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, which are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the Sheriff's Department.

As Tifft said Thursday morning, the entire experience has been "humbling."

Riggs and Tifft were among those honored at the department's 2021 Awards and Promotion ceremony at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., that included a number of other citations, awards and promotions handed out during the morning event.

But as is the case with just about any four-legged friend, it was Riggs who stole the show.

"It's very cool," Tifft said afterward. "I'm humbled by the whole experience like always. The community and everybody has just stood behind us. It's very cool."

Riggs was shot by Chicago homicide suspect Allan Brown, as Tifft and other deputies tried to take him into custody during a standoff outside the Benson Corners convenience store and gas station, 2000 75th St., Bristol.

When Brown attempted to flee on foot, Tifft released his partner, who took the defendant to the ground, but was then shot in the head. The bullet entered Riggs' forehead and went through the muscle along his skull, before it exited through the back.

"He executed what he's been trained (to do) flawlessly," Tifft said. "There's nothing more to say than that. Everything happened at the right time. I haven't viewed any of it or reread any of the reports or anything like that, but from what I heard, everything was executed flawlessly. He did his job, like I would assume any other K9 would do. It just happened to be him."

Riggs initially was taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Paddock Lake, then to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Ill., for further treatment. He was released from their care three days after the shooting.

Back on the job

At that point in time, all indications were that Riggs' days as a police K9 were behind him, but he passed a battery of medical tests, and on Nov. 29, returned to duty with Tifft.

"It was not expected (that he would return), and the fact that he is on duty, I couldn't be happier," Tifft said. "We haven't really gotten into too much. He's only been back two weeks, but we're ready in case we're needed."

Sheriff David Beth said he's among the many who have been amazed at how quickly Riggs recovered from such a serious injury.

"When I first heard he was shot in the head, I thought the absolute worst, like everybody else," Beth said. "When I saw the spot that they had trimmed the hair off, the bullet wound, the exit wound, I couldn't believe he was functioning, let alone three weeks later, he's back to work and looks like he always did.

"He took down the suspect and probably saved a gunfight with our deputy sheriffs and the suspect, who had already killed two people in Chicago the day before."

Tifft said life has been so busy that the enormity and minor miracle of having his partner back — the two have worked together since 2014 — hasn't really hit him just yet.

"I haven't," he said. "Everything has been so busy, I haven't had a chance. Hopefully, I'll work him for another year or so, then he'll retire the right way."

Beth never expected to see Riggs in a working capacity after that day.

"We were hesitant at first, (thinking) he's never going to come back, he's going to be afraid of gunfire, and we got the word that he is just as good as he ever was, which is amazing to me," Beth said. "I think if I got a gunshot to the head, I'd be taking a medical retirement, but Riggs is just the opposite. He's here working."

Loyal family pet

And when that time comes, Riggs will be the family pet on a full-time basis, Tifft said, who added his partner's personality at home definitely differs from when it's time to go to work.

"He's a regular dog, and then when it's work time, it's work time," Tifft said. "When he's at the house, he's so laid back. As soon as we get near the car, it changes. My wife and kids have seen it. Nobody can get near the car. He's very protective.

"But otherwise, when we're doing this kind of stuff, he's just really a normal dog."

But now he's just a "normal" dog with a well-deserved Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.