K9 Riggs wins first place in law enforcement category of national competition; advances to final round for top dog hero honor

A Kenosha County Sheriff Department police dog has placed first in the law enforcement category of a national competition that recognizes “K9 heroes."

K9 Riggs, who along with Deputy Terry Tifft have been partnered since 2014, won the top honor in the category of “Law Enforcement and Detection” in the American Humane Hero Dog Award competition, according to a department announcement on Monday.

Other 2022 Hero Dog Awards categories include: Service Dogs; Therapy Dogs; Military Dogs; Search and Rescue Dogs; Guide/Hearing Dogs; and Shelter Dogs. The top winner in each category will be honored at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach on Nov. 11.

Riggs now advances to the finals in which one canine will be honored as this year’s American Hero Dog. He was one of 18 dogs competing in the Law Enforcement and Detection category. The department continues to encourage supporters to vote for Riggs for the national honor at https://www.herodogawards.org/

His nomination detailed the Oct. 21 high-risk traffic stop during which the police dog was shot in the forehead in the successful apprehension of a double-homicide suspect. He was awarded both a Silver Star and Purple Heart for this actions.

That morning Tifft responded with Riggs and other officers to the Benson Corners convenience store and gas station in Bristol in an attempt to locate the suspect wanted for murders in Chicago. The suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle matching the description of one at the location.

When the suspect fled on foot from the scene, Tifft released Riggs in pursuit. The man, 33-year-old Allen Brown of Countryside, Ill., shot Riggs in the head after the dog tackled him to the ground. Brown was then shot and wounded by deputies.

Riggs, an 8-year-old German shepherd, was initially transported to Harris Pet Hospital in Paddock Lake and then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Ill., for further treatment. According to the veterinarian, the bullet entered Riggs’ forehead and skirted through the muscle along his skull, exiting through the back of his head. The path of the bullet was visible through the muscle, and there was some bruising to his brain. He was released from the hospital three days later to a hero’s welcome with other canine officers, police dogs, Kenosha County deputies and local first responders.

The dog’s recovery was nothing short of a miracle, as he passed post-injury evaluations that deemed him fit to return to duty on Nov. 29.

Tifft, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday, has said that Riggs suffered no neurological damage.

On Dec. 16, Riggs was bestowed a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, for his actions during the Sheriff’s Department’s annual awards that included a number of other citations, awards and promotions.

“He executed what he’s been trained (to do) flawlessly,” Tifft said at the time. “There’s nothing more to say than that. Everything happened at the right time. I haven’t viewed any of it or reread any of the reports or anything like that, but from what I heard, everything was executed flawlessly. He did his job, like I would assume any other K9 would do. It just happened to be him.”

The honors are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the department.