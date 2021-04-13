KABA annual meeting notes that Kenosha County businesses overcame pandemic challenges

Last year was like no other, but Kenosha County continued to grow as economic development projects went on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle told a virtual annual meeting audience Tuesday morning that major industrial projects progressed, business parks grew with new construction and financial recovery funds were awarded to small businesses.
Battle said businesses in the county overcame “headwinds” and continued on their path to “create a better and stronger community.” The audience listened from home or watched video presentations from three sites — Carthage College, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College.
Battle also disclosed some financial results records on KABA’s 2020 Kenosha County economic development scorecard.
During the year, economic development financing more than tripled the original 2020 expectations of $3 million. New private investment, meanwhile, more than doubled the projected $100 million and jobs creation exceeded the projected 1,000 by 25 percent.
The highlights
During the meeting, Battle highlighted the completion of the Advocate Aurora Healthcare facility in Pleasant Prairie. He also talked about the site work in the Bristol Business Park, the expansion of Geneva Supply, the groundbreaking of Haribo in Pleasant Prairie and the relocation of Herzing University to the former Kenosha News building in Downtown Kenosha.
Additionally, Battle discussed the Kroger, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Old Dominion Freight Line, Nosco and R+D Custom Automation developments and noted that Stabio North America and Advent Tool and Manufacturing are new additions to the Salem Business Park.
He also talked about how businesses were helped through financial recovery programs, including state and federal funds administered by KABA. In all, the programs helped 108 businesses. The programs included the Small Business Recovery Fund, the Wisconsin Economic Development Disaster Recovery Microloan Program and the CARES Act.
Honoring Kreuser
In a special tribute, KABA honored James Kreuser, who’s retiring as Kenosha County Executive after 14 years. Battle said Kreuser has been a strong, powerful partner with KABA, while Kreuser said KABA has made his job easier.
“KABA was a value-added partner,” said Kreuser, who credited the organization for taking economic development out of the political arena. “It did a job that the county government could not do alone.”
The keynote speaker was Jon Roberts, a principal and business strategy adviser with TIP Strategies of Austin, Texas, who was joined by the firm’s president, Tracye McDaniel. They talked about the impact the pandemic made on health, climate and the social fabric of the country.