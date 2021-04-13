KABA annual meeting notes that Kenosha County businesses overcame pandemic challenges

Last year was like no other, but Kenosha County continued to grow as economic development projects went on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle told a virtual annual meeting audience Tuesday morning that major industrial projects progressed, business parks grew with new construction and financial recovery funds were awarded to small businesses.

Battle said businesses in the county overcame “headwinds” and continued on their path to “create a better and stronger community.” The audience listened from home or watched video presentations from three sites — Carthage College, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College.

Battle also disclosed some financial results records on KABA’s 2020 Kenosha County economic development scorecard.

During the year, economic development financing more than tripled the original 2020 expectations of $3 million. New private investment, meanwhile, more than doubled the projected $100 million and jobs creation exceeded the projected 1,000 by 25 percent.

The highlights