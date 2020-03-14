KABA annual meeting postponed

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance's 2020 annual investors meeting, originally scheduled for March 27, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Additional details will be emailed to registrants and KABA newsletter subscribers. Updates will also be posted on this event page of www.kaba.org.

Economist Michael M. Knetter is the intended keynote speaker. He will look at economic trends for 2020 and share his perspective on where we are today, what lies ahead in 2020, and what it means for Wisconsin.

Knetter joined the UW Foundation as president and CEO in 2010 after eight-plus years as dean of the Wisconsin School of Business.

He also served as senior staff economist for the President's Council of Economic Advisors for former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

The annual meeting will also include board of directors election results and an update on the KABA organization and Kenosha County economic development initiatives.

The cost is $60 for KABA members.

