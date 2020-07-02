KABA, city announce recipients of COVID-19 small business recovery fund
View Comments
breaking alert top story

KABA, city announce recipients of COVID-19 small business recovery fund

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
KABA logo 1.jpg

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance, in conjunction with the City of Kenosha, on Thursday announced the recipients of the Kenosha COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Fund.

The fund is an emergency grant program, being administered by KABA, to assist small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the state’s safer-at-home order, aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The $600,000 in funds was contributed by the City of Kenosha and Snap-on, Inc.

Approximately 130 applications were received. The applications were reviewed and awarded by a 12-person committee comprised of volunteers from the business and non-profit communities.

List of recipients from the City of Kenosha:

2u4u Beauty Supply

Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin

Bodywise Wellness & Spa

Chiappetta Shoes Inc.

Crown Trophy

DogDom Int’l. Dog Training

El Sarape Mexican Restaurant

Growing Green Child Dev. Center

Guttormsen Recreation Center

Hair Unlimited

Herbert’s LTD

Inspire Child Care Consulting

Junith M. Thompson, M.D.S.C.

Kenosha Kingfish

Kenosha Racine Granite Corp.

Kenosha Urgicare

Kids World Bilingual LLC

La Fe Café Inc.,

Minuteman Press Kenosha

Monkey Joe’s

RK News Hallmark

Selective Hearing Centers LLC

Stacey Houston Photography

Swimtastic SwimLabs

Sylvan Learning of Kenosha

The Artistry

The Daily Dose Café

Twisted Cuisine

List of recipients from businesses within Tax Incremental Financing District 4, which includes downtown:

58 Below

A Summers Garden Florist

Alpaca Art LLC

Anytime Fitness

Bisou Lingerie LLC

Blue House Books

Culinary Infusion, Inc.

Donna’s Gym-nastics LLC

Flex & Burn Fitness

Hair Design by Sarah

Janice J Ferraro LLC

Jax Boutique LLC

Lakefront Dugout

LaMacchia Travel

Mike Bjorn’s Clothing

Out of Focus Photography

Public Craft Brewing Company

Rustic Road Brewing Company

Sandy’s Popper

Something Different

Swede’s Bar

T’Hairapy Studio LLC

The Buzz & Sazzy B

The Coffee Pot

The Port, LLC

To & From Gift Shop

Wine Knot Bar and Bistro

For-profit companies in the city with 20 or fewer employees who meet the eligibility requirements were able to apply for the grant fund.

The funds can be used for working capital such as paying rent, purchasing inventory and paying salaries. Grant funds cannot be used for expenses that were previously paid for by another emergency assistance program.

The maximum grant amount is $15,000. Some funding was earmarked only for businesses within Tax Incremental Financing District 4, which includes downtown.

Funds do not have to be repaid as long as the business remains open and retains the job created for at least one year.

Some businesses that needed more than $15,000 were able to apply for an interest-free loan of up to $15,000. Loans must be repaid over 48 months, with payments beginning one year after the loan originates.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Community supports officer and K9 staying together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics