KABA, city announce recipients of COVID-19 small business recovery fund

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance, in conjunction with the City of Kenosha, on Thursday announced the recipients of the Kenosha COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Fund.
The fund is an emergency grant program, being administered by KABA, to assist small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the state’s safer-at-home order, aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The $600,000 in funds was contributed by the City of Kenosha and Snap-on, Inc.
Approximately 130 applications were received. The applications were reviewed and awarded by a 12-person committee comprised of volunteers from the business and non-profit communities.
List of recipients from the City of Kenosha:
2u4u Beauty Supply
Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin
Bodywise Wellness & Spa
Chiappetta Shoes Inc.
Crown Trophy
DogDom Int’l. Dog Training
El Sarape Mexican Restaurant
Growing Green Child Dev. Center
Guttormsen Recreation Center
Hair Unlimited
Herbert’s LTD
Inspire Child Care Consulting
Junith M. Thompson, M.D.S.C.
Kenosha Kingfish
Kenosha Racine Granite Corp.
Kenosha Urgicare
Kids World Bilingual LLC
La Fe Café Inc.,
Minuteman Press Kenosha
Monkey Joe’s
RK News Hallmark
Selective Hearing Centers LLC
Stacey Houston Photography
Swimtastic SwimLabs
Sylvan Learning of Kenosha
The Artistry
The Daily Dose Café
Twisted Cuisine
List of recipients from businesses within Tax Incremental Financing District 4, which includes downtown:
58 Below
A Summers Garden Florist
Alpaca Art LLC
Anytime Fitness
Bisou Lingerie LLC
Blue House Books
Culinary Infusion, Inc.
Donna’s Gym-nastics LLC
Flex & Burn Fitness
Hair Design by Sarah
Janice J Ferraro LLC
Jax Boutique LLC
Lakefront Dugout
LaMacchia Travel
Mike Bjorn’s Clothing
Out of Focus Photography
Public Craft Brewing Company
Rustic Road Brewing Company
Sandy’s Popper
Something Different
Swede’s Bar
T’Hairapy Studio LLC
The Buzz & Sazzy B
The Coffee Pot
The Port, LLC
To & From Gift Shop
Wine Knot Bar and Bistro
For-profit companies in the city with 20 or fewer employees who meet the eligibility requirements were able to apply for the grant fund.
The funds can be used for working capital such as paying rent, purchasing inventory and paying salaries. Grant funds cannot be used for expenses that were previously paid for by another emergency assistance program.
The maximum grant amount is $15,000. Some funding was earmarked only for businesses within Tax Incremental Financing District 4, which includes downtown.
Funds do not have to be repaid as long as the business remains open and retains the job created for at least one year.
Some businesses that needed more than $15,000 were able to apply for an interest-free loan of up to $15,000. Loans must be repaid over 48 months, with payments beginning one year after the loan originates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.