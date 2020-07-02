KABA, city announce recipients of COVID-19 small business recovery fund

The funds can be used for working capital such as paying rent, purchasing inventory and paying salaries. Grant funds cannot be used for expenses that were previously paid for by another emergency assistance program.

The maximum grant amount is $15,000. Some funding was earmarked only for businesses within Tax Incremental Financing District 4, which includes downtown.

Funds do not have to be repaid as long as the business remains open and retains the job created for at least one year.

Some businesses that needed more than $15,000 were able to apply for an interest-free loan of up to $15,000. Loans must be repaid over 48 months, with payments beginning one year after the loan originates.

