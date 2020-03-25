KABA surveys employers on coronavirus response

The Covid-19 pandemic has Kenosha County businesses continuing to pay employees, allowing some to work from home and offering to pay for childcare costs, according to a survey by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
The KABA survey that was conducted over two days from March 16-17 reveals that employers are taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and have developed a variety of safety plans to protect employees and their customers.
Additionally, they are making more personal and job accommodations for their workers.
KABA, an economic development organization that promotes business development, conducted the web-based survey to gather information and provide support to help employers navigate the Covid-19 public health emergency. It also allows employers to learn of ideas They may adopt to make their own safety plans more comprehensive.
It included a wide range of companies including manufacturing, business services, construction, education, healthcare, financial services, retail, transportation and distribution that have adopted plans to fit their particular workforce and industry requirements.
The findings are an indication that some companies are prepared to make adjustments as the crisis evolves.
Changing work times, work from home
The survey also reveals that 31% of the companies are allowing employees who are able to work from home do so. Thirty-seven percent said they would allow employees to work from home for childcare needs.
They also are staggering work start times and are relaxing attendance policies to allow employees to use the time for childcare. One respondent said they are considering assisting with additional childcare costs if needed.
“We are taking employee situations on a one-by-one basis,” said another respondent. “We have only about 20% of our staff who could work remotely. We are assisting these employees with flexible work schedules or remote work. The other 80% of our employees are in our manufacturing plant. To help protect them we have increased our cleaning routine and made sure if anyone is sick they stay at home.”
Some manufacturing firms are providing additional paid time off for employees who cannot work due to childcare-family care circumstances. Thirteen percent said they would. However, 67% said they would grant time off without pay.
Social distancing, limits on gatherings
Employers are using social distance practices by limiting the number of employees can be together, and how close they work.
While some are keeping their offices open, they are limiting access only to those who work there. Meanwhile, 55% said they are strongly considering shutting down their operations. Only 5% said they definitely would shut down.
Ninety-three percent of the employers said they have suspended non-essential business travel while 84% said they had suspended non-essential visitors to their company.
And, 44% said they had suspended in-person meetings. Others have limited meeting sizes. And some have begun meeting via video and teleconferencing sessions.
Some look to add employees
Big box retailer Sam’s Club, e-commerce retailer Amazon and some restaurants and food service operations are hiring to handle an increased delivery business. In Kenosha, Amazon has said it will hire 700 people to fill positions. It needs more people to handle the increased number of online merchandise orders.
In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart nationally is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. Officials said they would hire more than 4,200 in Wisconsin and would pay special bonuses.
Though some companies are hiring, others have suspended non-essential hiring.
To reduce the confusion during the crisis, some companies have formed a task force to keep employees updated on developments.
Sixty-six percent of the companies, according to the survey, said they are asking employees to disclose whether they have had contact with someone who has Covid-19 or if they have been tested for the virus.
