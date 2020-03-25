KABA surveys employers on coronavirus response

The survey also reveals that 31% of the companies are allowing employees who are able to work from home do so. Thirty-seven percent said they would allow employees to work from home for childcare needs.

They also are staggering work start times and are relaxing attendance policies to allow employees to use the time for childcare. One respondent said they are considering assisting with additional childcare costs if needed.

“We are taking employee situations on a one-by-one basis,” said another respondent. “We have only about 20% of our staff who could work remotely. We are assisting these employees with flexible work schedules or remote work. The other 80% of our employees are in our manufacturing plant. To help protect them we have increased our cleaning routine and made sure if anyone is sick they stay at home.”

Some manufacturing firms are providing additional paid time off for employees who cannot work due to childcare-family care circumstances. Thirteen percent said they would. However, 67% said they would grant time off without pay.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Social distancing, limits on gatherings

Employers are using social distance practices by limiting the number of employees can be together, and how close they work.