KABA vice president announces she will be leaving position early next year

Heather Wessling Grosz, vice president at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, announced she will be leaving her position on Jan, 2. he will be taking a new position as senior vice president of corporate attraction with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.

Jens Emerson, chair of the KABA board of directors, said the board appreciated Wessling Grosz’s contributions to the organization and area community. With KABA President Todd Battle also recently announcing his departure, the top leadership of the group will be very different next year.

“While it’s not ideal to lose two such important members of our staff, we have a strong team in place and are looking forward to bringing in exciting new leadership that will lead Kenosha County’s economic development efforts going forward.”

Wessling Grosz has a 22-year history as an economic development professional, serving as president of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association, the state’s network for econimc development professionals, also serving on multiple non-profit organizations for more than 15 years.

In 2013, she relocated her family from the Town of Rome, Wisconsin to take a position at KABA. Previously, she served in various economic development roles throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

Wessling Grosz said it had been an honor to serve the county and state over the last two decades.

“My passion and willingness to serve is both professional and personal for me. I’ve enjoyed the people that I’ve worked with, from the new corporate citizens just moving in, to the Kenosha businesses and residents that have been here for decades,” Wessling Grosz said. “I see great things happening for Kenosha County now and into the future.”

During her tenure at KABA, Wessling Grosz played a significant role in numerous development projects, including the strategy to establish the Salem Business Park and redevelopment efforts to rebuild portions of the Uptown neighborhood after the riots on 22nd Ave—working with the various local and state partners to advance the project.

Wessling Grosz and her husband Adam will relocate to the Lake Tahoe/Reno, Nevada, region for her new role.

“I will miss the Kenosha community greatly but look forward to a new chapter in a beautiful area of the country,” Wessling Grosz said.

Battle said Wessling Grosz had contributed greatly to the county’s economic development success since she joined KABA in 2013.

“Heather has been an incredibly important member of our team over the past decade,” said the outgoing KABA president. “She will be missed as an economic development professional and as a caring and passionate advocate for this community.”

