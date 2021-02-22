KAC Legislators' Breakfast: Internet access paramount during COVID-19 pandemic

“Our staff did a great job finding creative ways to stay connected with people and help people stay connected with one another,” Weyker said. “Anything that we can do to help people keep connected makes good sense.”

The City of Kenosha last September contracted with SiFi Networks to privately fund and develop a fiberoptic network that will significantly improve access, Mayor John Antaramian said.

Once completed, homes should have 1 gig available, Antaramian said, and 10 gigs for businesses.

“(Internet accessibility) is a major problem through most communities right now in the sense of being able to have access to the internet and for individuals who need it,” he said. “From what I’m told, (the 1 gig and 10 gig capacity) is a huge capacity for everyone. Hopefully, that will be something that will be beneficial to KAC and the community.”

Preparing for vaccine

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said his office’s focus continues to be on preparing for a full-on COVID-19 vaccination blitz as early as next month.

How that plays out depends on the number of doses that land in the county, but Kreuser said now is the time to get ready.