KAC opens early Head Start open enrollment

Kenosha Achievement Center has opened enrollment for the Early Head Start program, which provides families with children from newborn to 3 years old with the resources needed to succeed together.

Services facilitate child development and promote self-sufficiency. Eligible families can enroll today to begin receiving support.

“Due to COVID-19 our services are looking a little different right now, however, our Early Head Start team is still dedicated to providing families in the Kenosha community with resources to help them learn, grow and succeed together,” said Jill Sorensen, early childhood program supervisor at KAC.

“Our families’ safety is our priority, which is why we are offering to meet clients wherever they feel most comfortable — at the park, outdoors or in their homes. Services remain just as extensive as ever before with a supportive network of resources to help every family reach their goals.”

Early Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive services to under resourced infants, toddlers and their families, as well as pregnant women across the United States.