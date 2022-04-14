KAFASI, Habitat for Humanity announce home repair assistance program

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. (KAFASI) and Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha (HFHK) are have announced a new partnership funded by a grant through Community Care Corps. The home repair program enables elderly and disabled adults to remain in their own homes for as long as possible by recruiting volunteers to provide snow removal, lawn care and minor home repairs at no cost to the recipient.

For seniors and disabled homeowners, the cost of repairs and the inability to do them independently, could mean losing their home or having to move. Volunteer Repair program assistance can make the home comfortable and safe for each program participant.

The Volunteer Home Repair Program is available to seniors age 60 or older, or any disabled adult living in Kenosha. Recipients must own the home they are living in. The program cannot be applied to rental units.

Program services include:

Lawn Maintenance – Many seniors and disabled people are unable to do simple lawn care. Keeping the yard safe, clean and accessible adds to the quality of life. Volunteers work with the homeowners to complete lawn care and maintenance throughout the spring and summer. In the fall, leaf and yard waste removal are available.

Repairs and Home Maintenance – Volunteers can assist with those repairs that often are too difficult or too costly for senior and disabled homeowners. Adding grab bars or fixing porch rails can increase the safety of the home.

Snow removal – in winter months having a clear, safe walkway is important to all. It allows the homeowner access to other needed services, such as Meals on Wheels. Volunteers are assigned to a home and simply show up to remove snow when needed.

“We are thrilled to partner with KAFASI,” said Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. “This program will address major concerns, allowing homeowners to remain safe in their homes and age in place.”

“Seniors and disabled members of our community should not have to choose between paying high costs to fix their homes or having enough money to live on from month to month. This partnership will help so many people! I’m excited to be working with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha and even more excited to see how powerful a difference volunteering can make for a community!“ said Mary Lindqvist, KAFASI coordinator of the Community Care Corps Home Repair Program.

The repair coordination will be led by one of Habitat’s regular volunteer Site Leaders, Dan McGowan, who has volunteered with Habitat for two years.

“I’m looking forward to helping people in the Kenosha area remain safely in their homes. It’s gratifying to be involved with the leadership and volunteers who have formed this new partnership with the Habitat and KAFASI organizations.” said McGowan.

As part of this program, KAFASI and HFHK are actively recruiting skilled and unskilled volunteers from our community who can help eligible homeowners in the Kenosha area complete needed home modifications, maintain or increase safety, and improve the integrity of the home. Volunteers can sign up through the Habitat volunteer website: www.habitatkenosha.volunteerhub.com.

###

About Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha was founded in 2012 by community members that shared a vision to revitalize Kenosha’s neighborhoods and help hardworking, low-income families achieve a dream of homeownership. We provide affordable housing in partnership with the family’s needs, create stronger neighborhoods by restoring a sense of community and pride that comes with home ownership, and build community by joining together hundreds of volunteers for every build.

About Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.

KAFASI’s mission is to promote healthy aging, strong families and a connected community. We are home to Kenosha's largest volunteer force, providing programs and services supporting community members of every generation and stage of life.

