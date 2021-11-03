KAFASI planning 17th annual Bowls 'n Bakers fundraiser for Nov. 10

KENOSHA — The 17th annual Bowls ’n Bakers is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.

Presented by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc., the fundraiser features a sampling of soups from 11 local restaurants along with baked goods and raffles. Participants can vote for their favorite soups.

Included on the raffle table will be two tickets to the Dec. 12 Packer-Bears game.

Tickets for the event are $25 for the general public, and $20 for age 60 or older. Tickets are available at the door or at the KAFASI office, 7730 Sheridan Road.

For patrons preferring a to-go option, six soups will be available for carry out.

For more information call: 262-568-3508.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.