KAFASI: Senior meals available today for carry out, program shifting to frozen meals

“While we have suspended all group activities and classes until further notice, our most essential service will still delivery hundreds of meals daily through Meals on Wheels,” Oatsvall said.

Other programming will also continue, Oatsvall said.

“Our IAA (Information, Assistance and Access) services, Friendly Visitor and Volunteer Transportation Services will ensure seniors still have access to care, companionship and transportation,” she said.

“Our County Health Director has informed us that as long as we bring services to seniors and limit their need to go out, we will be protecting them while ensuring they have access to essential services.”

Oatsvall is asking for the community’s help by volunteering or providing financial support.

“KAFASI relies on 600 volunteers annually,” Oatsvall said. “However more than 85 percent of our volunteers are over age 70. We want to ask those in lower risk categories to consider assisting KAFASI through Meals on Wheels deliveries and at senior dining pick up sites.”