Kaleta & Super Yamba Band playing in Kenosha on Oct. 12

Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band — fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek (aka Kaleta) — is performing tonight at 58 Below in Downtown Kenosha.

The Oct. 12 show starts at 7 p.m. at the venue, 504 58th St.

The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic who heads up the band lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria, where the Afrobeat music genre originated.

“Kaleta’s guitar chops earned him decades of touring and recording with Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more,” according to concert organizers.

Kaleta got his start in the late ‘70s performing in church before being discovered by world music pioneer King Sunny Ade.

Kaleta would then go on to tour the world playing guitar for the band Egypt 80 through the 1980s and into the 1990s.

Now based in New York City, Kaleta has been leading Super Yamba Band since 2017. The group’s debut album, “Mèdaho,” which was released by California indie label Ubiquity Records, draws on the group’s shared reverence for the raw, psychedelic sounds that captivated Kaleta as a music loving kid in 1970.

This is another show from Kelly Mackay, who booked lives shows for other people for more than 30 years before forming his own company, Kmack Productions. Tickets are $20 and are available at kmackproductions.com.

Coming up

Mackay has another Wednesday night show coming to 58 Below, this one featuring Kenosha native Bethany Thomas.

She and her band will perform starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19. Tickets are $20.

Born and raised in Kenosha, the singer, actor and writer is now based in Chicago, where her credits include working with The Goodman Theatre, Writers Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Porchlight Theater, Court Theater and Northlight Theatre.

At the Northlight Theatre, she recently portrayed Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Maria Callas in the the one-woman tour-de-force show “Songs For Nobodies.”

As a singer/songwriter, Thomas tours and records with Welsh country-punk Jon Langford and recently released two critically acclaimed original rock albums: “Material Flats” (with Tawny Newsome) and the solo “BT/She/Her.”