Kayak, paddle board rentals surge at Kenosha Harbor

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center, a non-profit that has been teaching sailing to adults and children for 11 years, is making a big splash this summer by launching a kayak and stand-up paddle board rental operation.d
With people restless to be outside and safely enjoying recreational activities, a paddle sports rental operation is great for Kenosha. “Our goal is to get people on the water and appreciating the harbor and Lake Michigan,” explains Jim Buck, President of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, 5130 Fourth Ave.. “It surprises me that there are people who live in Kenosha who haven’t been on the water. We are so lucky to be a coastal community.”
Kayaking is appealing and popular because it does not require any formal training. The kayaks being rented are recreational, sit-on-top styled, very stable and perfect for beginners. Stand-up paddle boarding has also gained popularity in recent years and many people are looking forward to trying it, especially those who want a good core workout.
In previous years, studies show that over 22.9 million Americans, or 7.6 percent of the U.S. population, took to rivers, streams, lakes, and oceans to participate in at least one paddling activity and those numbers are expected to skyrocket in 2020.
The rentals are available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sunday,s and must be booked online.
Book ahead
It will be important to book ahead because of the limited number of units in the fleet for a community as large as Kenosha. Manufacturers of recreational goods have not been able to keep up with the surge in demand caused by COVID-19 and the KCSS was not able to receive all the watercraft desired at this time.
“We are trying hard to give people a way to access the lake on the north side of the harbor,” explains Meryl Strichartz, a Kenosha Community Sailing Center board member. “Like every other business and organization, health and safety concerns associated with the pandemic put our plans in a tailspin. We had to come up with new ways to safely connect people with the water. For example, we are forming a radio control boat club where people can pilot their boats while practicing social distancing.”
The Kenosha Yacht Club is also supporting the efforts of the sailing center. The two organizations have very different missions but have always worked collaboratively with each other. The KYC’S restaurant, which is open to the public, is going to offer paddlers special food and drink promotions, welcoming families and individuals to Kenosha’s friendly boating community.
Youth sailing courses
Starting in July, the sailing center will once again be offering youth sailing courses, but with reduced class sizes and CDC recommended health protocols.
Bettie Westcott, KCSC’s Youth Education Director is very happy about the summer classes. She says, “Being out in the open air is one of the healthiest places for children to be. Our classes have always been small and personalized and now more so than ever.”
Registration for the sailing courses and the rental bookings can all be done on their website www.kenoshasailing.org.
They are also on most social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or you can get on their email list to receive timely announcements about their organization’s activities and other harbor events by sending your name and email to info@kenoshasailing.org.
