Kayak, paddle board rentals surge at Kenosha Harbor

Book ahead

It will be important to book ahead because of the limited number of units in the fleet for a community as large as Kenosha. Manufacturers of recreational goods have not been able to keep up with the surge in demand caused by COVID-19 and the KCSS was not able to receive all the watercraft desired at this time.

“We are trying hard to give people a way to access the lake on the north side of the harbor,” explains Meryl Strichartz, a Kenosha Community Sailing Center board member. “Like every other business and organization, health and safety concerns associated with the pandemic put our plans in a tailspin. We had to come up with new ways to safely connect people with the water. For example, we are forming a radio control boat club where people can pilot their boats while practicing social distancing.”

The Kenosha Yacht Club is also supporting the efforts of the sailing center. The two organizations have very different missions but have always worked collaboratively with each other. The KYC’S restaurant, which is open to the public, is going to offer paddlers special food and drink promotions, welcoming families and individuals to Kenosha’s friendly boating community.

Youth sailing courses