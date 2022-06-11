Kayaker towed from Lake Michigan off Kenosha harbor after taking on water

A kayaker on Lake Michigan off the Kenosha harbor had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after taking on water early Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports put the kayaker about two miles offshore. Pleasant Prairie and Somers fire departments, as well as the county dive team were among units joining Kenosha emergency responders called to assist before the Coast Guard rescued the victim.

The kayaker was towed back to safety. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

