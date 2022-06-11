 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kayaker towed from Lake Michigan off Kenosha harbor after taking on water

A kayaker on Lake Michigan off the Kenosha harbor had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after taking on water early Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports put the kayaker about two miles offshore. Pleasant Prairie and Somers fire departments, as well as the county dive team were among units joining Kenosha emergency responders called to assist before the Coast Guard rescued the victim.

The kayaker was towed back to safety. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert