KCHC marks 25th year

In 2016, the downsizing of dental hygiene staff at the 14th Avenue clinic raised concerns about the health center’s ability to provide dental services to the community.

Through various measures and new leadership, these issues were resolved, allowing the KCHC to move forward, according to Joe Clark current KCHC Board president.

Involved since the early days of the health center, Clark says today’s service numbers are impressive.” As of two years ago, the KCHC saw 17,000 patients in 48,000 encounters,” he said.

The clinic and its future

Dr. Mary Ouimet was named CEO this April after serving as interim CEO following the retirement of Alan Marshall.

Public perception of what the KCHC is sometimes not accurate, she said. “I keep hearing that people think we are affiliated with the Health Department but were are not. We are supported by federal grants as a stand-alone health clinic.”

The KCHC is overseen by a board comprised of members of the community including patients, social workers, doctors and other professionals, Clark said.

Ouimet said that as the center looks to the future, it will continue to find ways improve its service to the Kenosha community.