KCHC marks 25th year

This month marks end of the Kenosha Community Health Center’s 25th year of service to Kenosha.
Where in a regular year, the KCHC would have marked the occasion with a gala celebration recognizing the milestone, the agency has directed its energies elsewhere, including stepping in to provide COVID-19 testing to the community.
As the health center primes itself for increasing community service, administrators and founders took a few moments this week to reflect on the impact of the KCHC so far.
The health center was established in 1995 in the building of a former private practice medical clinic in the 4500 block of 22nd Avenue.
It came in response to a health care crisis that had been growing in Kenosha for some time that came to a head with the unemployment following the closing of the Chrysler plant in 1988, according to founders Lydia Spottswood and local cardiologist Dr. Kevin Fullin.
Concerned for some time that Kenosha’s “indigent population” did not have access to medical care, in the late 1980s, Fullin, along with a few other local physicians created a free medical clinic called Project Access.
Fullin credits Spottswood for moving public health care in Kenosha to the next level.
Help for the under-served
Spottswood, got on board in 1994 as chair of the City Council Committee on Public Safety and Welfare. “Mayor Antaramian asked me to look into the problem,” she said.
“Lydia came in with great energy and spent countless hours writing that grant—she was a driver on it,” Fullin said.
Spottswood helped put together a study group that confirmed the status of Kenosha’s medically under-served. “We found emergency rooms being used by those with chronic diseases and women for their prenatal care,” she said.
A location was identified — the Romani Neighborhood Clinic on 22nd Avenue — and a $25,000 planning grant was secured from the City of Kenosha.
Next, Spottswood chaired a community task force and public meeting were held.
Fullin says that meetings for the new community health center were enhanced by the involvement of Mary Lou Mahone. “Mary Lou took it on herself to organize meetings and suddenly many folks from the community began attending and sharing input,” Fullin said.
The task force included “broad based community engagement and support,” Spottswood said.
In 1995, the KCHC was awarded a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services for the KCHC to become a federally qualified Community Health Center.
Spottswood was named KCHC executive director, Mahone the first president of the KCHC board and Fullin became its first medical director.
Expansion and growth
Over the years the KCHC has expanded to provide care to a growing population.
Today the KCHC has 110 employees serving two locations in the City of Kenosha: 4536 22nd Ave,. offering medical and behavioral health services; and 6226 14th Ave., providing dental and pediatric services. The KCHC also serves the county at a clinic at 903 S. Second St., Silver Lake.
Like other organizations the KCHC has also had its share of challenges, from financial to administrative.
About two years into its existence, the health center found itself with a financial shortfall and was under threat of being closed, recalls Fullin.
“I decided to call awareness to the crisis by doing a one-week fast during which time I called politicians asking for support,” Fullin said.
As a result the County Board came through with funds, Fullin said. “John Collins then County Board chairman, and Terry Rose, then a board supervisor, were critical in this effort of the getting the county to give sustaining funds,” he said.
“I couldn’t let it go because it was too important,” Fullin said.
In 2016, the downsizing of dental hygiene staff at the 14th Avenue clinic raised concerns about the health center’s ability to provide dental services to the community.
Through various measures and new leadership, these issues were resolved, allowing the KCHC to move forward, according to Joe Clark current KCHC Board president.
Involved since the early days of the health center, Clark says today’s service numbers are impressive.” As of two years ago, the KCHC saw 17,000 patients in 48,000 encounters,” he said.
The clinic and its future
Dr. Mary Ouimet was named CEO this April after serving as interim CEO following the retirement of Alan Marshall.
Public perception of what the KCHC is sometimes not accurate, she said. “I keep hearing that people think we are affiliated with the Health Department but were are not. We are supported by federal grants as a stand-alone health clinic.”
The KCHC is overseen by a board comprised of members of the community including patients, social workers, doctors and other professionals, Clark said.
Ouimet said that as the center looks to the future, it will continue to find ways improve its service to the Kenosha community.
Changes she envisions include a staff of medical providers who reflect community demographics and growing its workforce by partnering with local schools, offering scholarships to encourage students to work for the KCHC.
Ouimet said that offering COVID-19 testing to the public has reinforced the importance of orienting services to meet the needs of the community.
The response of the KCHC to the COVID-19 crisis is the number one highlight of the health center’s recent history, agrees Clark.
“It has allowed us to (expand our reach) into the community,” he said. “People previously viewed the KCHC as only serving the impoverished population; this has been an opportunity to step up and help all parts of the community.”
Says Fullin, “It’s wonderful to see the health center mark 25 years of community service. I always have a place in my heart for it — a lot of good people in our community helped organize it and the health center has remained community based,” he said.
“Over the past 25 years the people who have provided this vital service have blessed us with their resilience and responsiveness to the needs of thousands of people who have turned to the KCHC for their health care needs,” Spottswood said.
