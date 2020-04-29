KCHC opens drive-through testing site at Gateway Technical College

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Technical college officially opened Wednesday, allowing the Kenosha Community Health Center to test a higher percentage of county residents for COVID-19.
The KCHC Medical Mobile Response Unit is open to patients who have been selected by health care providers for screening by the Kenosha County Division of Health. It is staffed by a multidisciplinary team hired and deployed to serve as a safety net to Kenosha County’s highest-risk populations.
“We have seen a great need for testing among our residents and the clients our health department investigates and serves,” Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said. “This amazing partnership with the Kenosha Community Health Center and Gateway will provide this much-needed service to our community.
Freiheit said the site is initially able to test up to 50 people per day and the goal is to be able to test up to 250 per day to help Kenosha County meet its testing goals under the Badger Bounce Back plan.
Just over 1 percent of the county population has been tested, with an average of 61 tests being conducted per day.
On Wednesday, the county reported a total of 370 positive cases, up from 362 Tuesday. The number of deaths stands at 11. The numbers of people who test positive and negative are expected are expected to increase this week with the testing of every inmate and staff member at the county jail facilities, as well as the opening of this drive-through site.
Statewide, the number of positive cases increased to 6,520, the number of negative tests increased to 66,630 and the number of deaths rose to 308.
“In order to control the virus within Kenosha County, we need to increase testing while increasing the knowledge and awareness of how to stay safe during this pandemic,” Freiheit said.
Those referred to the site will include fellow household members and other close contacts of people who have tested positive — including Kenosha Community Health Center patients and other members of the community determined to need testing by public health practitioners.
Individuals should not call the Kenosha County Division of Health directly to seek screening.
“This site is not open to the public,” Freiheit said. “It is only open to household contacts and close contacts to someone who has already tested positive. They will now have a way to get tested through a referral from the health department.”
Dr. Mary Ouimet, CEO of the Kenosha Community Health Center, said her organization is proud to serve as an important part of a communitywide strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, as community health centers nationwide are playing a critical role in the response to the virus.
Ouimet said the drive-through site has been in the planning stages for more than a month.
“Initially we were somewhat bound by the availability of testing supplies and laboratory available to turn around tests in a timely manner,” Ouimet said.
Patients are pre-screened before arriving at the testing site to limit the person-to-person contact. They simply need to show identification, get the test and exit. Test results are expected to be available within 24 to 48 hours.
“We have worked in strong partnership with our Kenosha County Division of Health from the early stages of the virus and will continue to partner to meet the needs of the Kenosha community,” Ouimet said.
Although testing will be the initial focus, Ouimet said services are designed to be flexible and evolve based on needs that arise from each phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Freiheit said this could eventually include antibody testing and the ability to administer a vaccine when one is developed.
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht said the college is pleased to host the testing facility.
“It is a privilege for Gateway Technical College to support the Kenosha County Health Department and the citizens of Kenosha County in the fight against the coronavirus,” Albrecht said. “Providing a safe environment for medical professionals to serve, and a convenient way for citizens to receive testing, is important for the success of the drive-thru testing center on Gateway’s Kenosha Campus.”
For more information about COVID-19 in the community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.