KCHC opens drive-through testing site at Gateway Technical College

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Technical college officially opened Wednesday, allowing the Kenosha Community Health Center to test a higher percentage of county residents for COVID-19.

The KCHC Medical Mobile Response Unit is open to patients who have been selected by health care providers for screening by the Kenosha County Division of Health. It is staffed by a multidisciplinary team hired and deployed to serve as a safety net to Kenosha County’s highest-risk populations.

“We have seen a great need for testing among our residents and the clients our health department investigates and serves,” Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said. “This amazing partnership with the Kenosha Community Health Center and Gateway will provide this much-needed service to our community.

Freiheit said the site is initially able to test up to 50 people per day and the goal is to be able to test up to 250 per day to help Kenosha County meet its testing goals under the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Just over 1 percent of the county population has been tested, with an average of 61 tests being conducted per day.