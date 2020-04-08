KCM: Celeberate puppetry this fall with 'Garfield Goose' presentation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Next time you're putting on a pair of socks, put one on your hand instead and see what happens. If you're like me, the sock will transform into a puppet who looks around (even without eyes) and chats up anyone within earshot. You'll channel your inner kid, or if your taste in puppetry leans toward the adults-only Avenue Q musical-comedy, your id may run amok instead.

In the 1960s, Chicago TV personality Frazier Thomas felt like a family member. I spent a good chunk of my childhood watching him on Garfield Goose & Friends and the Sunday afternoon series, Family Classics. On Garfield Goose, Thomas dressed in uniform as Admiral of the King's Navy and bantered with the title character and other puppets, including Romberg Rabbit. While Garfield Goose did not speak (at least for much of the series. He became mute when union rules dictated higher wages for speaking roles), the puppet made his intentions known by clacking his tin beak.

As a child, Glen Kelly also loved Garfield Goose. For many years, Glen produced the TV series, Funny Guise, on our Kenosha Community Media (KCM) channel. He co-founded The Puppet Underground, which has performed at ArtWorks, Fusion, and HarborMarket, and late last year, he launched the puppet program, Castle Hambone, on YouTube.