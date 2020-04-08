KCM: Celeberate puppetry this fall with 'Garfield Goose' presentation

Next time you're putting on a pair of socks, put one on your hand instead and see what happens. If you're like me, the sock will transform into a puppet who looks around (even without eyes) and chats up anyone within earshot. You'll channel your inner kid, or if your taste in puppetry leans toward the adults-only Avenue Q musical-comedy, your id may run amok instead.
In the 1960s, Chicago TV personality Frazier Thomas felt like a family member. I spent a good chunk of my childhood watching him on Garfield Goose & Friends and the Sunday afternoon series, Family Classics. On Garfield Goose, Thomas dressed in uniform as Admiral of the King's Navy and bantered with the title character and other puppets, including Romberg Rabbit. While Garfield Goose did not speak (at least for much of the series. He became mute when union rules dictated higher wages for speaking roles), the puppet made his intentions known by clacking his tin beak.
As a child, Glen Kelly also loved Garfield Goose. For many years, Glen produced the TV series, Funny Guise, on our Kenosha Community Media (KCM) channel. He co-founded The Puppet Underground, which has performed at ArtWorks, Fusion, and HarborMarket, and late last year, he launched the puppet program, Castle Hambone, on YouTube.
“Garfield Goose was a huge inspiration for Castle Hambone,” Glen said. “So much so, my set reflects the Garfield Goose set. I also try to use a sense of humor meant for the kids, but that can also be enjoyed by parents and guardians, much like he did.”
Tyrone Payton plays Prince Reginald on Castle Hambone. His character is a gasbag; his inflated ego requires him to have multiple birthdays each year, just so his subjects – all played by puppets - may shower him with gifts and praise. There's a xylophone-playing alpaca, a chicken with a taste for pan flute music, a pig who pings a musical triangle, a fish with a Scottish accent, and a butler named Jeeves.
Other members of the Castle Hambone troupe include Glen's family and friends, including Jill Smethells Frederickson of The Little Puppet Company, which creates shows, workshops, and custom creatures for a variety of venues from children's education to the professional stage.
Prince Reginald's father, King Bannister, is played by Kevin Ervin, owner of Frank's Diner. Kevin is working with our KCM organization to celebrate puppetry this Fall with a presentation by Jim Engel about Garfield Goose and Friends. Jim is a noted cartoonist, designer, pop culture historian, and serves as the children's TV curator at Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications.
Date and location of this event will be announced in the future.
Learn more about Castle Hambone on Facebook and YouTube, the Little Puppet Company at littlepuppetco.com, and the Museum of Broadcast Communications at museum.tv.
John Bloner Jr. is executive director with Kenosha Community Media.
John Bloner Jr. is executive director with Kenosha Community Media.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.