KCM: 'What was life like during the Great Pause?'

“What was life like during the Great Pause?”
Imagine a child asking this question in the year 2050. How would you answer? How would you describe a worldwide pandemic and its effect on billions of people? What if you had worked in healthcare, at a grocery store, or other institution which provided essential goods and services to the public? What if you were a student who was home-schooled for the first time? What if someone you loved had died from the virus?
Over the past several months, our operations coordinator, Jason Rimkus, at Kenosha Community Media (KCM) has been recording interviews with local leaders to gain a glimpse of their lives during this unprecedented time in recent history.
One of his most popular interviews was with Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center, and member of the KCM Board of Directors. In this talk, Chris communicates how the History Center’s mission to “preserve the past to teach the future” is applicable now more than ever. The History Center and the Wisconsin Historical Society are calling on Kenoshans and other Wisconsinites to help future generations learn about our lives during the pandemic.
Here are examples of ways you could share your story: You could record your observations and thoughts on video or write them down in a journal. With permission, you could take pictures of empty shelves in a grocery store or of store personnel. You could shoot photos or draw pictures of shuttered businesses. You could collect images of masks and gloves. You could write poems to evoke your feelings. Once the threat of the pandemic passes, you could collect items that were representative of this point in history. A roll of toilet paper, perhaps?
To submit your work, visit the Kenosha History Center’s page on Facebook. If Facebook is not an option, you may contact the History Center at kchs@kenoshahistorycenter.org or call them at (262) 654-5770. Drop-offs will be welcome when the Center reopens (date TBD).
The Wisconsin Historical Society has launched the COVID-19 Journal Project and invites everyone to participate. “Every story is important,” the Society announces on its website. “It is your documentation of your experience living during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine that will allow our Society to share history with people living 100 years from now.” Visit wisconsinhistory.org to get started.
KCM can help you record your story and share it on our YouTube channel. Contact our staff at (262) 656-8497 to set up an appointment when they may interview you via the Zoom app.
On behalf of KCM, I hope you and those whom you love remain safe. Our hearts break for those who have suffered and those who have died from illness brought on by the coronavirus.
John Bloner, Jr. is executive director for Kenosha Community Media.
