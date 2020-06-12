KCM: 'What was life like during the Great Pause?'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“What was life like during the Great Pause?”

Imagine a child asking this question in the year 2050. How would you answer? How would you describe a worldwide pandemic and its effect on billions of people? What if you had worked in healthcare, at a grocery store, or other institution which provided essential goods and services to the public? What if you were a student who was home-schooled for the first time? What if someone you loved had died from the virus?

Over the past several months, our operations coordinator, Jason Rimkus, at Kenosha Community Media (KCM) has been recording interviews with local leaders to gain a glimpse of their lives during this unprecedented time in recent history.

One of his most popular interviews was with Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center, and member of the KCM Board of Directors. In this talk, Chris communicates how the History Center’s mission to “preserve the past to teach the future” is applicable now more than ever. The History Center and the Wisconsin Historical Society are calling on Kenoshans and other Wisconsinites to help future generations learn about our lives during the pandemic.