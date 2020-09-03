KEA issues statement after school board vote

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Education Association, the teachers' union, issued the following late Thursday night:

"The School Board had an opportunity to err on the side of caution and make a decision that prioritizes the safety of students and staff in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Instead of making a decision that was based in science and supported with evidence that our schools can open safely and stay open, they are choosing to risk the lives of students and educators by forcing them into unsafe working and learning conditions.

"All over the country we are seeing schools shut down because of a surge in positive cases. Kenosha County continues to be an area with high activity and spread. We are the only urban district in Wisconsin that is risking the safety of our community by sending educators and students into unprepared, unsafe working and learning conditions.

"Opening our schools before every safety procedure and policy has been carefully thought through and implemented is reckless and irresponsible. Unfortunately, it will be our entire community that pays the price."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0