KEA issues statement to KUSD school board

Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president, Kenosha Education Association, sent in this statement this morning on behalf of KEA:
"President Duncan and Members of the Board. My name is Tanya Kitts-Lewinski and I am a Special Education Teacher and President of the Kenosha Education Association. As the elected representative for educators in KUSD, the KEA is calling for a full virtual beginning to the 2020-21 school year with a phased reopening following CDC guidelines. We would love nothing more than to be back in school as normal with our beloved students, but we cannot risk the lives of children, their families, or education workers when it is not safe. As of today, Covid-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin and in Kenosha.
"Elected officials have failed at every turn to contain this virus and now educators are faced with unacceptable choices. Without a massive investment in our public schools at the federal level, our districts are unprepared to support a physical reopening. Our schools have been underfunded for years, and it is educators who fill the gaps. We do more with less. We purchase supplies out of our pockets. We teach without adequate prep time. We go years without a raise. We practice active shooter drills and imagine how we might keep our students alive.
"Now we are being sent into the classroom while a pandemic is surging. Our staff cannot properly address the increased academic, social, and emotional needs of our students upon our return if we are in a constant state of fear because we don’t have the most basic, universal protections in place for educators. When educators are asking questions like: How do I console a crying child or tie their shoes from 6 ft away? Are the schools prepared to have enough support staff available when and if an educator or student dies? What if I test positive and recover but my own child or a student doesn’t survive? How do I live with that? Should I write a living will this summer? What about the risk to the grandparents and great grandparents who are raising our students? These are all real questions posed by KUSD educators.
"And to those who say this is fear-mongering, I point out that at least 74 educators died in New York City from Covid 19- 30 teachers, 28 ESPs, 2 counselors, 2 facilities workers, and 2 administrators. This virus is real and our schools are not equipped to protect us. Which of us are you willing to sacrifice?, The acceptable number of student deaths is zero. The acceptable number of staff deaths is zero.
"It does not bode well for our return, when I have already had to intervene to get staff working in schools this summer basic PPE like masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes. And it doesn’t bode well that our request for a face covering requirement for students and staff has not been incorporated. Our educators are not ok with a middle of the road stance that masks will be highly recommended and not required. That is a political stance, not a stance based in science and public health. The current Center for Disease Control recommendation states: “To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
"And now, the message seems to be we will hold school in person this fall at any cost. We will not be pitted against our families and the communities we serve because make no mistake this is about them too. As a district serving a majority population of students and families of color, we cannot ignore the disproportionate impact of illness and death that Covid-19 has had on black and brown communities. When making decisions, we must consider who will be most impacted and protect those most vulnerable among us. To do anything less is negligent.
"In closing, I implore you to begin the school year virtually for all. Allow educators to put aside worry and focus on preparing for high quality online instruction. When it is safe, according to CDC guidelines, return educators and students to the classroom with a face covering requirement and a plan to meet social distancing requirements. The decisions you make now may be a matter of life and death."
