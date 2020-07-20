KEA issues statement to KUSD school board

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president, Kenosha Education Association, sent in this statement this morning on behalf of KEA:

"President Duncan and Members of the Board. My name is Tanya Kitts-Lewinski and I am a Special Education Teacher and President of the Kenosha Education Association. As the elected representative for educators in KUSD, the KEA is calling for a full virtual beginning to the 2020-21 school year with a phased reopening following CDC guidelines. We would love nothing more than to be back in school as normal with our beloved students, but we cannot risk the lives of children, their families, or education workers when it is not safe. As of today, Covid-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin and in Kenosha.

"Elected officials have failed at every turn to contain this virus and now educators are faced with unacceptable choices. Without a massive investment in our public schools at the federal level, our districts are unprepared to support a physical reopening. Our schools have been underfunded for years, and it is educators who fill the gaps. We do more with less. We purchase supplies out of our pockets. We teach without adequate prep time. We go years without a raise. We practice active shooter drills and imagine how we might keep our students alive.