Keeping Brighton rural is goal of 'Vision Committee'

“It’s much more about that then implementing big changes,” Wessling said. “The primary concept is to preserve the community as rural. What are the delicate areas of the community that need to be conserved and preserved, and what kinds of threats and opportunities do we have to work through?”

The Vision Commission, made up of roughly 20 residents, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month and has committed to sharing what it’s learned and the perspective it’s gained. A community meeting is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brighton School.

What is rural?

Wessling said the group started by defining what rural means to the different residents and stakeholders. Speakers were brought in each month so participants could learn more about land use and zoning, property values and taxes, permanent conservancy and the history of the town and its farming community.

“The people who have come have had the opportunity to learn so much about the town of Brighton,” Crane said.

Wessling said participants have been divided into smaller work groups, each of which will make a presentation at the community meeting in January.