Keeping Brighton rural is goal of 'Vision Committee'

BRIGHTON — Brighton residents have been meeting monthly for nearly a year to discuss how to maintain the town’s rural atmosphere amidst growth in the region.
Town chairperson Susan Crane said the “Vision Committee,” as it’s referred to, is not an official committee of the Town Board. Rather, it is a diverse group of neighbors who want to take part in discussions about the future of Brighton.
“They have been diligent,” Crane said, adding the meetings are sometimes several hours long. “Above it all, they want to keep Brighton rural. They are wrestling with, how can we do that and also have quality services and a little bit of growth? This is complicated and meaningful, and they work hard at this.”
The meetings are facilitated by Heather Wessling, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. KABA is typically at the forefront of community development efforts.
“It’s kind of an interesting thing, because as the vice president of (KABA), I’m responsible for bringing development into Kenosha County,” Wessling said. “But I’m also responsible for understanding the development goals of the communities.”
In this case, Wessling said she’s working to help residents explore what controls, measures and mechanisms exist to help them meet the goals of maintaining a rural community.
“It’s much more about that then implementing big changes,” Wessling said. “The primary concept is to preserve the community as rural. What are the delicate areas of the community that need to be conserved and preserved, and what kinds of threats and opportunities do we have to work through?”
The Vision Commission, made up of roughly 20 residents, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month and has committed to sharing what it’s learned and the perspective it’s gained. A community meeting is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brighton School.
What is rural?
Wessling said the group started by defining what rural means to the different residents and stakeholders. Speakers were brought in each month so participants could learn more about land use and zoning, property values and taxes, permanent conservancy and the history of the town and its farming community.
“The people who have come have had the opportunity to learn so much about the town of Brighton,” Crane said.
Wessling said participants have been divided into smaller work groups, each of which will make a presentation at the community meeting in January.
The process is an important precursor to what will be a more formal review of the town’s Smart Growth Plan, which includes land-use considerations.
“Part of a good committee and a good discussion is you have to look at everything,” Crane said, adding that the process has resulted in some interesting discussions. “They have been learning, coming up with ideas, and then have a civil discourse surrounding those ideas.”
Crane said she is hoping for a tremendous turnout at the meeting in January, as she wants as many residents as possible to be involved.