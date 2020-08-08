Keeping connected and Keeping Kenosha Beautiful

In addition to getting a paycheck, Youth Employment Program participants said they gained appreciation for the work they accomplished.

For Lania Fleming, 15, who is about to begin Bradford High School, the program checked several boxes.

“I got to meet a couple new people and get to know the teachers at Bradford,” she said. “I also liked cleaning up around Uptown and the beaches and making Uptown better,” Fleming added.

A Summer Youth Employment Program participant she said she appreciated the money which she says she plans to save.

“Over the years the program has made such an impact—it’s about skill building, and the money they make helps their families,” said Sam Sauceda, student liaison at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

Hannah Bader, 16, a Bradford student, participated in the program as a way to amass community service credits for graduation.

Her mother, Sandy Klickow, said that the pandemic made it especially hard for her daughter to find a place to do community service this year. “I made a lot of calls because so many places are off limits,” she said.

The program awards participants 10 hours of community service credit towards graduation.