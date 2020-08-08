Keeping connected and Keeping Kenosha Beautiful

When you’re a teenager, summer vacation fun doesn’t usually involve picking up trash at local beaches and along inner-city streets.
Yet but for some Kenosha Unified School District students this summer, it didn’t seem like a bad thing.
For six weeks this summer, several area teens participated in a Keep Kenosha Beautiful initiative with funding from the Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program.
The program began June 29 and wrapped Friday Aug. 7. This was two weeks shorter than usual due to pandemic considerations for restricting participant numbers, according to co-organizer Gary Vargas.
While earning money or school credits, these Kenosha students also got to make friends and see teachers they hadn’t seen since schools were closed last March.
In its third year, the summertime cleanup program is a collaboration between the Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program and Keep Kenosha Beautiful, a citywide initiative.
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ten students, aged 14 to 16, convened in the Uptown neighborhood or at local beaches where for two hours they tidied up the areas by picking up trash.
Some were volunteers, others were paid for their time.
Accompanying them were high school staff counselors and teacher volunteers.
On Wednesday of this week Mayor Antaramian recognized the students for their contribution to the community by at an informal pizza party picnic on the grounds of the Municipal Building.
Many of the student participants attended, along with KUSD counselors and teacher volunteers.
Chatting informally with the students, Mayor Antaramian expressed his thanks to the students for their commitment to the community this summer.
Vargas and Josh Barker, student liaison staff at Bradford High School and Indian Trail High School and Academy respectively, along with student liaison staff from other KUDS high schools recruited students for this year’s project.
As a student mentor, Vargas works to plug at-risk youth into activities at the Boys and Girls Club and find them summer work through the county-administered Summer Youth Employment program.
“Some of these kids are hard to place (in summer jobs),” Vargas said.
Program participants included seven students paid through the Kenosha County Summer Youth Program, and three volunteers: one performing court-ordered community service and two students fulfilling community service requirements for high school graduation.
The students were assigned to Keep Kenosha Beautiful, a city-sponsored program under the supervision of Kathy Marks. “It’s been a wonderful relationship; I couldn’t ask for more,” said Marks at the luncheon pizza party.
In addition to getting a paycheck, Youth Employment Program participants said they gained appreciation for the work they accomplished.
For Lania Fleming, 15, who is about to begin Bradford High School, the program checked several boxes.
“I got to meet a couple new people and get to know the teachers at Bradford,” she said. “I also liked cleaning up around Uptown and the beaches and making Uptown better,” Fleming added.
A Summer Youth Employment Program participant she said she appreciated the money which she says she plans to save.
“Over the years the program has made such an impact—it’s about skill building, and the money they make helps their families,” said Sam Sauceda, student liaison at Indian Trail High School and Academy.
Hannah Bader, 16, a Bradford student, participated in the program as a way to amass community service credits for graduation.
Her mother, Sandy Klickow, said that the pandemic made it especially hard for her daughter to find a place to do community service this year. “I made a lot of calls because so many places are off limits,” she said.
The program awards participants 10 hours of community service credit towards graduation.
“I thought it was really fun to actually help the community pick up garbage. I especially liked going to the beaches because I liked the view of the water,” Bader said.
Several of the program’s 11 KUSD teacher volunteers also attended the recognition pizza lunch.
“It’s good job experience for those being paid,” said Jenny Cantrell, and English teacher at Bradford.
“I wanted to get out and help clean up the parks,” said Bradford art teacher Kristina Niemi.
Vargas noted that both teachers and students benefitted from being able to get together at the program, especially because they hadn’t been able to do so since schools closed in March.
“It was nice to get to know the kids outside of school,” Cantrell said.
“The program also made the students look good to the public,” added Niemi.
“It would be awesome if the (clean-up) program could be done all year long,” said Christi Geidner, a Bradford theater teacher.
Uptown business owners and residents also appreciated the students’ efforts.
“People beeped their car horns when they saw us and some residents started pitching in,” Barker said. “They realized we’re all one team, keeping up our environment.”
“People stopped us to thank us all the time,” Marks said.
“Residents started picking up trash when they saw us doing it,” said Bradford student Ariana Ervin, 15.
Some businesses have made financial donations to the program, noted Marks.
While the program provided a useful community service, it also gave students and teachers a rare opportunity to connect in person, noted school staff.
“Seeing each other was especially important this year because (students) feel they’re so isolated,” said Juan Cruz Jr., student liaison at Tremper High School.
“It was good to see kids we haven’t seen in a while,” Vargas said.
“(The students) made connections in their own community—it was infectious in a good way,” Barker said.
The experience was also educational, said the students.
“You just don’t think of how much (trash) piles up; now when I see it I just want to go pick it up,” added Chloe Valadez, 16, a student at Harborside Academy.
“It taught us a lot,” said Genesis Goodman, 14, a Bradford student. “I don’t litter anymore.”
