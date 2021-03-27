Keeping the faith: Hospital chaplain brings comfort and hope in trying times

David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.
It's been even more important since the beginning of the pandemic that hospitalized hundreds and has led to the deaths of over 300 in Kenosha County.
The Racine resident has worked with Froedtert South hospitals for the past 10 years. He is also affiliated with Great Lakes Church and First Christian Church in Kenosha.
Like others involved in health care, as a chaplain Baugher offers visits with patients and families throughout their healthcare needs spectrum, prioritizing patients by need.
“My role is multi-faceted,” he said in a recent interview at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.
Linda Wohlgemuth, Froedtert South senior vice president and chief operating officer, noted that in addition to Baugher and another full-time chaplain, community spiritual leaders also help cover the needs of patients from various religions.
"Even through COVID-19, these leaders have willingly come in to see patients, with our staff assuring those visits occurred as safely as possible," she said.
Work shifted
In regular times, “dozens” of volunteer chaplains and eucharistic ministers would be on hand to assist Baugher and his staff in the Spiritual Care Department.
During the pandemic this cadre of volunteers has been largely put on hiatus. “As soon as possible we want to ramp this up again,” Baugher said.
While the coronavirus precipitated a higher volume of patients with sometimes baffling symptomology and increased potential mortality, Baugher said that his role — as that with others on the front lines of healthcare — did not alter significantly.
“Because we are in crisis work, we are always dealing with coping, loss and grief,” he said.
Some factors, however, made this period of care stand out, he said.
“In the early stages we had to do just phone visits rather than in- person, Baugher said.
Additionally, with so many unknowns surrounding the virus he observed an increase in anxiety and fear from patients. “There was a noticeable uptick in people seeking out Bibles and asking (faith) questions.”
Ministry to hospital colleagues also increased as he was asked to share prayers with staff. “Support staff making the rounds sometimes pulled (chaplains) aside,” he said.
For patients and staff alike, Baugher says he found himself providing education and understanding on grief, compassion, fatigue and resiliency. “These are topics we all needed to reflect on because we were depleting our tanks and they needed filling back up.”
Help families find comfort
“A large part of this education is sitting with a patient in grief, loss and isolation," he said.
Although face-to-face interaction with families was limited, he offered comfort and prayer whenever possible. “Many requested reading of Scripture, especially Psalm 23 (‘The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want').”
However, despite strict no-visitor policies, Baugher notes that priests were always allowed to offer last rites to patients.
Baugher was also on hand to offer family comfort during end-of-life situations. “It is very sacred to be able to express words of affirmation and faith at those times,” he said.
“I’m so glad this hospital system puts a high priority on the spirituality of the patients — we serve mind, body and spirit,” he said.
The chaplain’s office also works with the funeral home to help families make the transition if needed. “We try to take the sting out of death and continue to bring hope to people’s lives.”
Despite the additional stresses brought on by the pandemic, Baugher says his work is ultimately very rewarding.
“Serving in a hospital is a blessing,” he said. “God has gifted me and my reward is to be able to comfort and walk with people who are suffering.”
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…