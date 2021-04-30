Kemper Center honors County Executive Jim Kreuser

The Kemper Center Board of Directors presented Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser with the 2021 Penny Enroth Award at its recent annual meeting.

Each year, the Penny Enroth Award is given to an individual who has contributed greatly to the operation of Kemper Center in its cultural, historical and recreational role in the community.

The award is named after Enroth, a 1958 graduate of Kemper Hall, the private school where the Kemper Center was located.

She, along with a group of other school graduates and civic leaders, fought to preserve Kemper Hall and the historic Durkee Mansion after the school closed in 1975.

Due to her efforts, Kemper Center was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The Kemper Center, including the Anderson Arts Center, is now a Kenosha County park site.