Kemper Center honors County Executive Jim Kreuser

The Kemper Center Board of Directors presented Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser with the 2021 Penny Enroth Award at its recent annual meeting.
Each year, the Penny Enroth Award is given to an individual who has contributed greatly to the operation of Kemper Center in its cultural, historical and recreational role in the community.
The award is named after Enroth, a 1958 graduate of Kemper Hall, the private school where the Kemper Center was located.
She, along with a group of other school graduates and civic leaders, fought to preserve Kemper Hall and the historic Durkee Mansion after the school closed in 1975.
Due to her efforts, Kemper Center was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
The Kemper Center, including the Anderson Arts Center, is now a Kenosha County park site.
Pat Mott, the Kemper Center Board of Directors chairwoman, said of Kreuser, “Jim has worked closely with Kemper Center to help maintain and preserve the historical significance of both Kemper and Anderson Arts. He, like many in Kenosha, find our complex a unique and valued asset. He has been a tremendous strength and guiding leader in helping to assure Kemper Center continues to grow and be a place in Kenosha that everyone wants to visit and enjoy its rich history and cultural significance in the community.”
Kreuser, Kemper officials said, played an integral part in the Anderson Arts Center’s $4.3 million renovation, a project that was jointly funded by the county and city of Kenosha. The arts center reopened in February 2020 after a yearlong construction project that restored and preserved the historic integrity of the building and installed a high-tech energy efficient heating and cooling system.
Kreuser is also one of the Kemper Center’s most loyal supporters of culture and the arts, those officials said, and is partnering with Kemper to present the Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration on Aug. 24 during its Twilight Jazz summer concert series.
“The Kemper Center campus is an integral part of the Kenosha County Parks system and our county’s history,” said Kreuser. “I’m pleased that Kenosha County is preserving this beautiful gem along the shore of Lake Michigan for future generations.
“It is due to the commitment of people like Penny Enroth that we are able to do so. It is humbling to receive an award in her name.”